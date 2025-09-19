The Hockey News' 2025-26 WHL Predictions

The 2025-26 WHL regular season is finally here. This year's campaign is expected to feature some unforgettable moments, as teams attempt to book their spot in the 2026 Memorial Cup. In honour of the new WHL season, here are some award and championship projections from The Hockey News' WHL team.

Four Broncos Memorial Trophy (WHL Player of the Year)

Adam Kierszenblat: Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen

Nathan Reiter: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings

Both writers have the WHL Player of the Year coming out of the East this season. Ben Kindel will be looking to improve upon his 99-point season, while Luke Mistelbacher had 93 points in 67 games during the 2024-25 campaign. Both are expected to be near the top of league scoring this year, which will bode well for their chances of claiming the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy.

Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy (WHL Defenceman of the Year)

Adam Kierszenblat: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

Nathan Reiter: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

WHL Defenceman of the Year feels like a one-person race heading into the season. While there are some very talented defenders in the league, Landon DuPont already tops the list despite being just 16. Not only is DuPont the favourite to win the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy, but may be the favourite to be named CHL Defenceman of the Year this year.

Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy (WHL Rookie of the Year)

Adam Kierszenblat: Noah Davidson, Medicine Hat Tigers

Nathan Reiter: Brock Cripps, Prince Albert Raiders

With tan influx of talent this year, the race for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy will be close all season. Two names to watch are Brock Cripps from the Prince Albert Raiders and Noah Davidson of the Medicine Hat Tigers. Each could light up the league this season, which could either of them WHL Rookie of the Year honours.

Del Wilson Memorial Trophy (WHL Goaltender of the Year)

Adam Kierszenblat: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

Nathan Reiter: Jayden Kraus, Brandon Wheat Kings

Two goaltenders to keep an eye on this year are Burke Hood of the Vancouver Giants and Jayden Kraus of the Brandon Wheat Kings. Both are projected to be near the top of the league in not just games, but also wins during the 2025-26 season. If Hood and Kraus can stand on their hands like they did last year, the battle for the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy could be one of the tightest in years.

West Final Standings Prediction By Adam Kierszenblat

Spokane Chiefs

Kelowna Rockets

Everett Silvertips

Vancouver Giants

Portland Winterhawks

Penticton Vees

Seattle Thunderbirds

Kamloops Blazers

Tri-City Americans

Prince George Cougars

Victoria Royals

Wenatchee Wild

East Final Standings Prediction By Nathan Reiter

Edmonton Oil Kings

Brandon Wheat Kings

Prince Albert Raiders

Medicine Hat Tigers

Saskatoon Blades

Calgary Hitmen

Red Deer Rebels

Moose Jaw Warriors

Regina Pats

Lethbridge Hurricanes

Swift Current Broncos

West Winner:

Adam Kierszenblat: Spokane Chiefs

Nathan Reiter: Everett Silvertips

East Winner:

Adam Kierszenblat: Brandon Wheat Kings

Nathan Reiter: Prince Albert Raiders

Who Will Join The Kelowna Rockets At The 2026 Memorial Cup:

Adam Kierszenblat: Spokane Chiefs

Nathan Reiter: Prince Albert Raiders

