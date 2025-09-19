The Hockey News' 2025-26 WHL Predictions

The 2025-26 WHL regular season is finally here. This year's campaign is expected to feature some unforgettable moments, as teams attempt to book their spot in the 2026 Memorial Cup. In honour of the new WHL season, here are some award and championship projections from The Hockey News' WHL team.
Adam Kierszenblat: Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen
Nathan Reiter: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings
Both writers have the WHL Player of the Year coming out of the East this season. Ben Kindel will be looking to improve upon his 99-point season, while Luke Mistelbacher had 93 points in 67 games during the 2024-25 campaign. Both are expected to be near the top of league scoring this year, which will bode well for their chances of claiming the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy.
Adam Kierszenblat: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips
Nathan Reiter: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips
WHL Defenceman of the Year feels like a one-person race heading into the season. While there are some very talented defenders in the league, Landon DuPont already tops the list despite being just 16. Not only is DuPont the favourite to win the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy, but may be the favourite to be named CHL Defenceman of the Year this year.
Adam Kierszenblat: Noah Davidson, Medicine Hat Tigers
Nathan Reiter: Brock Cripps, Prince Albert Raiders
With tan influx of talent this year, the race for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy will be close all season. Two names to watch are Brock Cripps from the Prince Albert Raiders and Noah Davidson of the Medicine Hat Tigers. Each could light up the league this season, which could either of them WHL Rookie of the Year honours.
Adam Kierszenblat: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants
Nathan Reiter: Jayden Kraus, Brandon Wheat Kings
Two goaltenders to keep an eye on this year are Burke Hood of the Vancouver Giants and Jayden Kraus of the Brandon Wheat Kings. Both are projected to be near the top of the league in not just games, but also wins during the 2025-26 season. If Hood and Kraus can stand on their hands like they did last year, the battle for the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy could be one of the tightest in years.
Spokane Chiefs
Kelowna Rockets
Everett Silvertips
Vancouver Giants
Portland Winterhawks
Penticton Vees
Seattle Thunderbirds
Kamloops Blazers
Tri-City Americans
Prince George Cougars
Victoria Royals
Wenatchee Wild
Edmonton Oil Kings
Brandon Wheat Kings
Prince Albert Raiders
Medicine Hat Tigers
Saskatoon Blades
Calgary Hitmen
Red Deer Rebels
Moose Jaw Warriors
Regina Pats
Lethbridge Hurricanes
Swift Current Broncos
Adam Kierszenblat: Spokane Chiefs
Nathan Reiter: Everett Silvertips
Adam Kierszenblat: Brandon Wheat Kings
Nathan Reiter: Prince Albert Raiders
Adam Kierszenblat: Spokane Chiefs
Nathan Reiter: Prince Albert Raiders
