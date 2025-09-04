Former WHLer Scott Gomez Elected To The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame has announced their class of 2025. Among the five nominees is former Tri-City Americans center Scott Gomez. This year's induction ceremony will take place on December 10 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Before his long career in the NHL, Gomez played two seasons in Tri-City. Between 1997 and 1999, he played 100 regular season games, scoring 47 goals and recording 157 points. Gomez also represented Team USA at the World Juniors two straight years.

Of Gomez's two seasons, his best came in 1998-99. He led the league in assists with 78 and recorded 108 points in 58 games. As for the post-season, Gomez recorded 19 points despite only playing 10 games.

