Former WHLer Duncan Keith Elected To Blackhawks Hall Of Fame

Former WHL defenceman Duncan Keith has been elected to the Chicago Blackhawks Hall of Fame. The multi-time Stanley Cup champion and Hockey Hall of Famer will be inducted alongside former OHLer Steve Larmer this season. Keith is part of the Blackhawks' inaugural class, which joins the nine players who have had their numbers retired.

Keith's only WHL season came in 2002-03 when he played for the Kelowna Rockets. In 37 games, he recorded 46 points and helped Kelowna finish first in the league. Keith would go on to record 14 points in 19 playoff games and help the Rockets qualify for the 2003 Memorial Cup.

Earlier this year, the Chicago Blackhawks announced that they would introduce the Blackhawks Hall of Fame. This is an institution that will honor the most extraordinary players to don the Blackhawks sweater.

As for the Memorial Cup, Keith would record one goal in four games. Kelowna qualified for the semi-final, but lost to the Hull Olympiques. As for the winners of the tournament, that was the Kitchener Rangers, who featured future NHLers in Gregory Campbell, Mike Richards and Derek Roy.

