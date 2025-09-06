Former WHLers Price & Laroque Traded For Each Other In The NHL

Two former WHLers were traded for each other in the NHL. On Friday, the Montréal Canadiens traded goaltender Carey Price, along with a 2026 fifth-round pick, to the San Jose Sharks for defenceman Gannon Laroque. While Laroque is still playing, Price hasn't played since the 2021-22 campaign.

Price started his WHL career during the 2002-03 season with the Tri-City Americans. Over his career, he suited up for 193 regular-season games, posting a record of 83-79-18. Price was named CHL Goaltender of the Year in 2007, which is the same year he led Canada to Gold at the World Juniors.

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that they have traded Carey Price and a 2026 fifth-round pick to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Gannon Laroque.

As for Laroque, he wrapped up his WHL career after the 2022-23 season. He played 91 games with the Victoria Royals, recording 64 points in 101 games. Laroque is projected to start the season with the Laval Rocket of the AHL.

