2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Portland Winterhawks

Welcome to this edition of The Hockey News' WHL 2025-26 preview series. Leading up to the start of the 2025-26 season, THN's WHL team will preview each Western Hockey League organization and provide a prediction on how each team will perform during the campaign. Today's edition will focus on the Portland Winterhawks, who will be looking for their 15th consecutive playoff appearance.

The Winterhawks are coming off a successful 2024-25 season. After finishing fifth in the Western Conference, Portland made it to the Western Conference Final before falling to the Spokane Chiefs. The Winterhawks also had three players selected in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, as Max Pšenička, Ryan Miller and Alex Weiermair all heard their names called last June.

As for the 2025-26 season, Portland is once again projected to qualify for the playoffs. Thanks to the new NCAA rule, they were able to add some intriguing players who should have significant impacts on the roster. The Winterhawks also have quite a few players returning, which should create a good balance this year.

Key Departures:

D Tyson Jugnauth, F Joshua Zakreski, F Diego Buttazzoni, F Hudson Darby, F Kyle Chyzowski

The biggest departure for Portland this season was Jugnauth, who aged out after being named WHL Defenceman of the Year for the 2024-25 season. The Winterhawks also lost some significant forwards to the NCAA, as both Zakreski and Buttazzoni departed this off-season. As for Chyzowski, he also aged out while Darby was traded to the Swift Current Broncos during the pre-season.

Key Additions:

F Nathan Free, F Nathan Brown, D Will McLaughlin, F Sam Spehar

As mentioned, Portland was able to add some talented players thanks to the new NCAA rules. The Winterhawks were able to sign Free and Brown from the BCHL, as well as McLaughlin from the AJHL. As for Spehar, he spent last season in the USHL, where he recorded 32 points in 52 games.

2025-26 X-Factor:

One player to keep an eye on this year is forward Kyle McDonough. The 18-year-old jumped from 12 to 30 points last year and should receive an expanded role this season. McDonough should also see some time on the power play, which should help boost his point total.

2025-26 Prediction:

Based on Portland's roster and the rest of the Western Conference, they should be able to qualify for the 2025 playoffs. The real question is whether or not they will be able to get home ice in the first round. Regardless, it should be a fun year for Winterhawks fans, which should include post-season hockey at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

-Third In The U.S. Division, Fifth In The Western Conference

