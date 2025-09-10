2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Prince Albert Raiders

Welcome to this edition of The Hockey News’ WHL 2025-26 preview series. Leading up to opening night of the 2025-26 season, THN’s WHL team will preview each Western Hockey League organization and provide a prediction on how each team will perform during the campaign. Today’s edition is a stop in Hockeytown North to take a look at the defending East Division champion Prince Albert Raiders.

Last season, the Raiders stumbled out of the gate to a 2-7-2-0 start and rallied to win the East Division title on the final day of the regular season with a dramatic 4-3 win over Saskatoon in front of a capacity crowd at the Art Hauser Centre. Prince Albert erased a 3-1 series deficit against the Edmonton Oil Kings in the first round of the playoffs before bowing out to the eventual Ed Chynoweth Cup champion Medicine Hat Tigers in round two. With plenty of returning faces and some youth in the fold, Prince Albert should be near the top of the conference once again in 2025-26.

Key Departures:

G Max Hildebrand, F Niall Crocker, F Rilen Kovacevic, F Tomas Mrsic, D Lukas Dragicevic, D Vojtech Vochvest, D Matteo Fabrizi

Hildebrand, Crocker and Kovacevic have all aged out of the WHL ranks. Mrsic committed to Colorado College to join his older brother, Mateo in the NCAA. Lukas Dragicevic is expected to go pro in the Seattle Kraken organization. Vojtech Vochvest inked a pro deal in his home country of Czechia. Matteo Fabrizi was dealt to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in an offseason trade.

Key Arrivals:

F Max Heise, F Alisher Sarkenov, D Matyas Mann, G Michal Orsulak

Heise was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks. Last season, Heise recorded 40 points (27g, 13a) in 50 games with the Penticton Vees in the BCHL. Orsulak, Mann and Sarkenov were all selected by Prince Albert in the CHL Import Draft. Alisher Sarkenov is the younger brother of Spokane Chiefs forward Assanali.

2025-26 X-Factor:

Daxon Rudolph. The first overall selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft broke out in the second half of last season for the Raiders. In the playoffs, Rudolph finished with 12 points in 11 games helping Prince Albert to the second round. With Lukas Dragicevic moving onto the pro ranks, Rudolph should fill the void as the quarterback on the Raider number one power play unit. Don’t be surprised if Rudolph has a breakout season and is the first WHL player to have his name called in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Prediction:

Despite the Raiders losing several key contributors from last season including WHL Goaltender of the Year Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert still has one of the strongest rosters in the league on paper. The Art Hauser Centre will be the place to be in Prince Albert this season. Expect the Raiders to have a successful regular season and make some noise come playoff time.

-Third in Eastern Conference, Second in East Division.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Former Kamloops Blazers Forward Jermain Loewen Announces Retirement From Hockey

2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Seattle Thunderbirds

From The Archive: Crowning King Karl

2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Moose Jaw Warriors

Winterhawks Trade Darby To Broncos for Dorzak