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Kevin Light- Victoria Royals
Kevin Light- Victoria Royals
Nov 26, 2026 4:18 PMPublished Nov 26, 2026 4:18 PM
2026-27 WHL Top-10 Power Rankings (Week 11)
Welcome to The Hockey News' 2026-27 WHL Top-10 Power Rankings. Follow along each week as THN's WHL team ranks the top-10 teams in the league. Here are the power rankings at the Week 11 mark of the 2026-27 season.
1. Spokane Chiefs (16-3-1-1) (Prev. 1)
The Spokane Chiefs remain one of the top teams across the CHL. They have won their last two games, outscoring their opponents 9-4. With a 6-2-1-1 record over their last 10, Spokane has now opened up an 11-point cushion in the US Division.
2. Red Deer Rebels (16-5-1-2) (Prev. 2)
The Red Deer Rebels' offence looks almost unstoppable this year. Poul Andersen became the first WHLer to hit 40 points on the campaign, while Beckett Hamilton is not far behind with 38. Red Deer has been on fire recently, as proven by their 8-1-0-1 record in their last 10 games.
3. Medicine Hat Tigers (12-6-0-2) (Prev. 6)
It took some time, but the Medicine Hat Tigers have once again become contenders in the WHL. The Tigers rank second in the Eastern Conference with 94 goals and have a power play that is clicking at 24.6%. With a 7-1-1-1 record over their last 10 games, Medicine Hat is proving difficult to slow down.
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4. Victoria Royals (15-7-1-0) (Prev. 3)
The Victoria Royals are coming off a few impressive wins this past week, including a 6-2 victory over the Chiefs. Victoria's offence is firing on all cylinders, as they are the only team in the Western Conference to surpass the 90-goal mark. As for their last 10, the Royals are 6-3-1-0 and currently sit second in the BC Division.
Savin Virk of the Victoria Royals (Photo Credit: Kevin Light/Victoria Royals/WHL)
5. Regina Pats (13-7-0-2) (Prev. 7)
If there was any debate about whether Maddox Schultz and Lim Pue were ready to lead the Regina Pats, those questions have now been answered. The dynamic duo each have 27 points this season and have helped Regina climb the standings. The Pats have had a strong past 10 games with a 6-3-0-1 record and are currently wrapping up their BC Division road trip.
6. Kamloops Blazers (14-6-3-1) (Prev. 4)
The Kamloops Blazers remain one of the deepest teams in the Western Conference. Kamloops is getting production from its entire lineup, as seven players have at least five goals this year. With a record of 6-2-1-1 over their last 10, the Blazers currently find themselves at the top of the BC Division.
7. Brandon Wheat Kings (14-8-1-2) (Prev. 5)
Despite a slight slide, the Brandon Wheat Kings are still one of the more dangerous teams in the Eastern Conference. One impressive part of their team has been the penalty kill, which sits at 80.8%. Brandon still leads the division despite a 4-3-1-2 record over their last 10 games.
8. Vancouver Giants (13-7-1-2) (Prev. N/A)
After falling out of the top-10 last week, the Vancouver Giants are back. The Giants are on a bit of a roll as they are currently riding a three-game win streak. With a 5-5-0-0 record over their last 10 games, Vancouver is still very much in the hunt for the BC Division title.
9. Kelowna Rockets (9-5-4-3) (Prev. NA)
Just like the Giants, the Kelowna Rockets jumped back into the top-10 this past week. The Rockets are finding ways to collect points this season and are 5-3-2-0 over their last 10. Kelowna's power play is also worth mentioning, as they are clicking at 28.2% so far this year.
10. Prince Albert Raiders (11-9-1-2) (Prev. 9)
The final spot this week goes to the red-hot Prince Albert Raiders. After a slow start, the Raiders have been on a tear with a record of 7-3-0-0 over their last 10. Led by top prospects Ben Harvey and Brock Cripps, it won't be long before Prince Albert is once again near the top of the conference.
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
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