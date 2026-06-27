Ben Macbeath Selected 64th Overall By The New York Rangers In The NHL Entry Draft

Ben MacBeath has been selected 64th overall by the New York Rangers in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The Calgary Hitmen defenceman was ranked 22nd among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting. This season, MacBeath scored seven goals while posting 51 points in 67 games.
MacBeath led the Hitmen this season with 44 points. Listed at 6'2", 187 lbs, the left-shot defenceman also represented Canada at the 2026 U18s. MacBeath will be headed to the NCAA next year, where he will be joining the University of Denver.
Ben MacBeath of the Calgary Hitmen (Photo Credit: Jenn Pierce/Calgary Hitmen/WHL)
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