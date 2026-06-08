2026 NHL Draft WHL Prospect Profile: Ben MacBeath

As for the transition game, MacBeath is an explosive, smooth skater who utilizes great speed, deep extensions, and powerful crossovers to easily separate from opponents. He effectively weaves his way through the neutral zone to find open lanes, always scanning the ice to assess passing options and move the puck cleanly out of danger. Defensively, he possesses a sound two-way game and is consistently in position when defending the rush. By utilizing an active stick and playing the body well, he excels at challenging puck carriers and keeping them to the outside. As he continues to improve his read-and-react time in one-on-one coverage, MacBeath has all the tools and upside to become a highly reliable, minute-logging NHL defenceman.