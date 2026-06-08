2026 NHL Draft WHL Prospect Profile: Ben MacBeath

After a dominant 51-point rookie campaign, this smooth-skating blueliner is skyrocketing up draft boards for 2026.
The WHL is expected to play a significant role in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Leading up to draft day, THN's WHL team will be providing profiles on some of the top WHL talent expected to hear their names called in Buffalo at the end of June. Today's profile focuses on Calgary Hitmen defenceman Ben MacBeath.
Ben MacBeath
Team: Calgary Hitmen
Position: Left-Shot Defenceman
NHL Central Scouting: 22nd Among NA Skaters
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 188 lbs
MacBeath is considered one of the fastest-rising defencemen available in the 2026 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old had an incredibly impressive rookie campaign with the Calgary Hitmen, recording 51 points. This strong offensive output allowed him to finish 12th among rookie skaters and 16th among all defenders in the WHL. On the international stage, MacBeath also suited up for Team Canada at the World U18 Championship, finishing the tournament with a plus-five rating.
What makes MacBeath such an intriguing prospect is his exceptional mobility and quick puck movement. He is extremely confident with the puck on his stick, possessing the ability to jump into plays and keep offensive possessions alive. In the offensive zone, he provides great support from the point, showing tremendous composure while walking the blueline and fending off attacking players. MacBeath spots seams exceptionally well, making crisp cross-ice passes and getting into shooting lanes to create second-chance opportunities.
As for the transition game, MacBeath is an explosive, smooth skater who utilizes great speed, deep extensions, and powerful crossovers to easily separate from opponents. He effectively weaves his way through the neutral zone to find open lanes, always scanning the ice to assess passing options and move the puck cleanly out of danger. Defensively, he possesses a sound two-way game and is consistently in position when defending the rush. By utilizing an active stick and playing the body well, he excels at challenging puck carriers and keeping them to the outside. As he continues to improve his read-and-react time in one-on-one coverage, MacBeath has all the tools and upside to become a highly reliable, minute-logging NHL defenceman.
MacBeath is committed to the Univeristy of Denver for the 2026-27 season alongside fellow WHLers Ryan Lin and Daxon Rudolph.
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
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