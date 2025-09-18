2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Wenatchee Wild

Welcome to this edition of The Hockey News' WHL 2025-26 preview series. Leading up to the start of the 2025-26 season, THN's WHL team will preview each Western Hockey League organization and provide a prediction on how each team will perform during the campaign. Today's edition will focus on the Wenatchee Wild, who will be looking to get back to the playoffs this year.

Wenatchee fought hard during the 2024-25 season, but missed the post-season after finishing ninth in the conference. Ultimately, the Wild elected to build towards the future last year, as they traded away key players, Daniel Hauser and Kenta Isogai, before the trade deadline. The trades led to more opportunities for younger players who were able to step up at the end of the season.

Heading into the 2025-26 season, it looks like Wenatchee are still focused on building for the future. The Wild will have one of the most inexperienced teams when it comes to WHL games played, which means a chance for new faces to impress. Ultimately, Wenatchee will be an intriguing team to watch and one that others around the league should not take lightly.

Key Departures:

F Evan Friesen, D Brendan Dunphy, F Miles Cooper

Wenatchee only lost a few key pieces during the 2025 off-season. Friesen aged out while Dunphy is headed to the NCAA this year. As for Cooper, he was traded to the Victoria Royals in exchange for five draft picks and forward Chace Gregg.

Key Additions:

F Blake Vanek, D Darian Rolsing, D Michal Čapoš, G Tobiáš Tvrzník

The Wild were able to add some massive defenders through the Import Draft as they brought in Rolsing, who is 6'6" and Čapoš, who is 6'5". Wenatchee also selected Tvrzník, who is an intriguing goaltender from Czechia. As for the forward group, Vanek should help fill the net during his rookie WHL season.

2025-26 X-Factor:

Josh Fluker could be in store for a massive season. The 19-year-old defender missed all but 18 games last year, but appears to be entering the campaign fully healthy. Not only will Fluker be a key part of the leadership group, but he could be near the top of the league when it comes to time on ice this season.

2025-26 Prediction:

While the Wild do have some intriguing pieces, 2025-26 looks like a rebuild year for Wenatchee. This should mean plenty of opportunities for younger players to show that they are ready to take the next step in their development. Speaking of young players, keep an eye on defenceman Boston Tait who looks ready to become an impact player at just 16-years-old.

Sixth In The U.S. Division, 12th In The Western Conference

