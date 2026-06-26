Carson Carels Selected 6th Overall By The Calgary Flames In The 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Carson Carels has been selected sixth overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The Prince George Cougars defenceman was ranked third among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting. This season, Carels scored 20 goals while posting 73 points in 58 games.
Over his career, Carels has recorded 111 points in 125 WHL games. Listed at 6'2", 198 lbs, the left-shot defenceman also represented Canada at the 2026 World Juniors. Next season, Carels will be headed to the NCAA to join the University of North Dakota.
Carson Carels of the Prince George Cougars (Photo Credit: James Doyle/Prince George Cougars/WHL)
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