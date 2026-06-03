2026 NHL Draft WHL Prospect Profile: Carson Carels

A deep dive into Prince George Cougars defenceman Carson Carels
The WHL is expected to play a significant role in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Leading up to draft day, THN's WHL team will be providing profiles on some of the top WHL talent expected to hear their names called in Buffalo at the end of June. Today's profile focuses on Prince George Cougars defenceman Carson Carels.
Carson Carels
- Team: Prince George Cougars
- Position: Left-Shot Defenceman
- NHL Central Scouting: 3rd Among NA Skaters
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 198 lbs
Carels is considered one of the best defencemen available in the 2026 draft. The 17-year-old had a career year with Prince George, as he recorded 73 points in 58 games. Carels was also part of Team Canada at the 2026 World Juniors, where he recorded an assist in five games.
On top of stepping up at the World Juniors, Carels showed he could be a difference-maker in the playoffs. Over his 10 post-season games, he scored once while adding nine assists. Despite only playing 10 games, Carels still finished top 10 among defencemen for scoring in the playoffs, while his five power play points were tied for fourth in the league.
What makes Carels such an intriguing prospect is his ability to impact the game at both ends of the ice. He uses his size to his advantage in the defensive zone, and loves to have the puck on his stick. Overall, Carels has shown an ability to get pucks on net, as he was one of seven WHL defencemen to eclipse the 200 shot mark this season
As for the transition game, Carels thrives at carrying the puck out of his own zone. Once he enters the neutral zone, his quick decision-making allows him to either hit teammates with passes or find open space to carry the puck past the blueline. Carels' skating is also a strength, which allows him to match strides when defending against the rush.
Next season, Carels is set to head to the NCAA, where he will join the University of North Dakota. Other former WHLers who have committed to the Fighting Hawks for next year include Cole Reschny, Ethan MacKenzie and Bauer Dumanski. In 125 career regular-season WHL games, Carels scored 26 goals while recording 111 points.
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
The Hockey News