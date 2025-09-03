Parise, Pavelski, Gomez Feature In U.S. Hockey Hall Of Fame's Class Of 2025

Scott Gomez, Zach Parise, Joe Pavelski, Tara Mounsey and Bruce Bennett will be enshrined into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame as the Class of 2025.

"The collection of talent that is part of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is truly remarkable," said Mike Trimboli, president of USA Hockey. "Their extraordinary contributions have positively impacted our game and continue to do so today."

Here's more on each inductee.

Bruce Bennett

Bruce Bennett has been a photographer in hockey for over 50 years. He has photographed more than 5,300 NHL games throughout his long career.

Bennett has an archive of more than 2.5 million images including 45 Stanley Cup deciding contests, six Olympic Winter Games and more than 470 international games.

"His work has appeared in virtually every major hockey publication and broadcast, helping bring the beauty, intensity and emotion of the sport to millions of fans," said the Hall of Fame's news release.

“I am beyond words,” Bennett said. “This honor, never thought it would come my way. And quite honestly, to be inducted with this class of hockey players, all of whom I've shot, including Tara, what an honor that is. That just adds a little icing to the cake… Thanks so much to the committee who picked my name out of the hat and said it was my turn for this honor.”

Scott Gomez

Gomez played a total of 16 seasons in the NHL for the New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues and Ottawa Senators.

With the Devils, Gomez won two Stanley Cup championships. In 1,079 career games, he recorded 181 goals, 575 assists and 756 points.

Gomez was a member of the 2006 U.S. Olympic men's hockey team. He also was part of Team USA for the IIHF World Junior Championship in 1998 and 1999 and at the 2004 World Cup of Hockey.

“It’s quite the honor. It’s a great honor,” Gomez said. “I’ll always be a proud member of USA Hockey. It has always done me right.”

Tara Mounsey

Mounsey was one of the most effective players to play for the U.S. women's national yeam that won the first-ever Olympic gold medal in women's ice hockey in 1998.

She also helped the U.S. earn silver at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games, 1997 and 1999 IIHF women's World Championships.

For her contributions to USA Hockey, Mounsey has already been enshrined in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame and U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the 1998 Olympic team. Now, Mounsey gets inducted individually.

“I'm so honored and it's really tremendous to be involved in this class, such great talent,” Mounsey said. “Thank you USA Hockey and congrats to the other inductees. I look forward to our time in December and meeting you all in person.”

Zach Parise

Parise played in 19 seasons in the NHL for the Devils, Minnesota Wild, New York Islanders and Colorado Avalanche.

During the 2011-12 season, Parise served as the Devils’ captain. In 1,254 career games, he tallied 434 goals, 455 assists and 889 points.

Parise was a member of the silver medal-winning 2010 Olympic team, served as captain of Team USA at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games and also represented the U.S. in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

“I'm humbled to be joining you guys into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame,” Parise said. “Humbled to be joining with you guys and to be in with a lot of the players that I looked up to growing up… We were always proud to represent the United States whenever we got the opportunity to, so again, honored and very humbled to be a part of this.”

Joe Pavelski

Pavelski played in the NHL for 18 seasons, spending 13 years with the Sharks and five years with the Dallas Stars.

From 2015 to 2019, Pavelski served as the Sharks’ captain, establishing himself as one of the influential players in franchise history.

Pavelski recorded 476 goals, 592 assists, and 1,068 points in 1,332 career games.

He helped the U.S. to a silver medal at the 2010 Olympics and was also a member of Team USA for the 2014 Winter Games. Pavelski even served as captain of Team USA at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and skated for the Americans at the 2009 World Championship.

“Congrats to all the other inductees,” Pavelski said. “Thank you to USA Hockey and the committee there. Very humbled to get this call, and super excited to be going in with everyone that's part of this class. We owe a lot to USA Hockey. Obviously, they're a big, big reason why we're playing in this game, and had the opportunities we did, and it was pretty special… I can't wait to see everyone, meet everyone, but obviously very humbled about this call and excited about it.”

The induction celebration is scheduled for Dec. 10 in Saint Paul, Minn.

