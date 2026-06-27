Jakub Vaněček Selected 59th Overall By The Dallas Stars In The 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Jakub Vaněček has been selected 59th overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The Tri-City American defenceman was ranked 31st among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting. This season, Vaněček scored 14 goals while posting 35 points in 59 games.
Vaněček had a strong first year in the WHL. He also represented Czechia at the 2026 U18s and was named to the 2026 World Junior team. Vaněček has committed to Western Michigan University, but not until the 2027-28 season.
Jakub Vaněček of the Tri-City Americans (Photo Credit: John Keller/Tri-City Americans/WHL)
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