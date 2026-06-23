2026 NHL Draft WHL Prospect Profile: Jakub Vaněček

A deep dive into Tri-City Americans defenceman Jakub Vaněček.
The WHL is expected to play a significant role in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Leading up to draft day, THN's WHL team will be providing profiles on some of the top WHL talent expected to hear their names called in Buffalo at the end of June. Today's profile focuses on Tri-City Americans defenceman Jakub Vaněček.
Jakub Vaněček
Team: Tri-City Americans
Position: Left-Shot Center
NHL Central Scouting: 31st Among NA Skaters
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 198 lbs
Vaněček has shot up draft rankings this season. The 18-year-old had a strong rookie campaign in the WHL, as he scored 14 goals and recorded 35 points in 59 games. Overall, Vaněček proved that he can impact the game at both ends of the ice, as his 14 power play points were tied for the team lead in Tri-City.
As for the international stage, Vaněček represented Czechia at multiple tournaments this year. He recorded two points at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and captured a Bronze Medal at the 2026 U18s. Vaněček was also named to Czechia's 2026 World Juniors team but did not play in the tournament.
In the defensive zone, Vaněček has shown he can be calm under pressure. He wins races to loose pucks and can make accurate passes to teammates despite being pressured by forecheckers. Vaněček's ability to close off players in the transition game was also noticeable, as he forced attacking forwards to the outside and created turnovers with poke checks.
As for his offensive game, Vaněček is a defenceman who loves to play with the puck on his stick. He showed a willingness not just to carry the puck past his own blue line, but all the way into the offensive zone. Whether he had the puck or not, Vaněček would constantly activate from the point as he tried to find open space to create scoring chances.
Another noticeable attribute of Vaněček is that his confidence continued to grow as the season progressed. He started leading the rush more often while his offensive game became more consistent. By the end of the season, Vaněček looked like a different player, as he was able to adapt and thrive on North American ice.
Based on mock drafts, Vaněček is projected to be drafted either in the second or third round. His skating and ability to move the puck in the neutral zone should help him adjust to the pro game one day. If Vaněček returns to the WHL next year as projected, he could finish the season as one of the top point-producing defenders in the league.
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
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