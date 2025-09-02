Meet The New Writer: Nathan Reiter

Good morning, afternoon or evening, thanks for taking the time to read this.

My name is Nathan Reiter, and I am the newest partner to The Hockey News’ WHL site. I just thought I’d write a little bit to introduce myself.

First off, I don’t know how to skate. This may surprise you as I do write for a hockey site, but I had a bad hip as a kid that prevented me from skating/running without pain. I never got that fixed until I was almost 13, so any chance of a hockey career was by the wayside at that point in time.

Instead, baseball was my passion growing up. I played all the way from tee ball all the way through my first year of university. Afterwards, I focused on my studies and graduated from Lethbridge College with a diploma in Digital Communications and Media (DCM) in the spring of 2022.

I followed the WHL as a casual fan growing up, mainly checking the standings once in a blue moon to see how my hometown Lethbridge Hurricanes were faring, but never got into the weeds of how the league works or how teams operate.

That all changed in 2021 when I was approached by Hurricanes play-by-play broadcaster Dustin Forbes (who I got to know while working at the baseball diamond in the summer), if I would be interested in operating the radio board for Hurricanes broadcasts for the 2021-22 WHL season.

Well, safe to say the efforts of Dustin and that season behind the radio board got me hooked. Sadly, I only lasted one season on the radio board in Lethbridge. After I completed my diploma in the spring of 2022, I saw a job opening with the Prince Albert Daily Herald that would give me the opportunity to cover sports in the community and the Prince Albert Raiders.

No idea how I got the job in Prince Albert straight out of school, but I’m forever grateful for getting the opportunity there. Special thank you to publisher Donna Pfeil and editor Jason Kerr for giving a kid from Southern Alberta the opportunity to cover sports in Northern Saskatchewan.

I had the opportunity to cover the Raiders in-depth for three seasons and enjoyed every minute. It was a treat to watch up close as players developed from guys battling to make the team to key contributors. General manager Curtis Hunt and the company have done a great job at building that team, and I look forward to seeing what happens there in the years to come.

During my day job, I am a general reporter/photographer for the Lethbridge Herald, covering various issues in the community. I am excited about this opportunity to write for The Hockey News because I’ve developed a passion for the WHL and telling stories about the league.

During my spare time, I do enjoy a good Nintendo game. I am also the co-founder and producer of the Two Paper Guys Podcast, which I do in collaboration with my good friend James Tubb, who covers all things sports for the Medicine Hat News.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Former WHLers Who Could Hit 1,000 NHL Games Played During The 2025-26 Season

2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Kelowna Rockets

2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Calgary Hitmen

2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Kamloops Blazers

2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Brandon Wheat Kings