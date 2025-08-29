Welcome to this edition of The Hockey News' WHL 2025-26 preview series. Leading up to the start of the 2025-26 season, THN's WHL team will preview each Western Hockey League organization and provide a prediction on how each team will perform during the campaign. Today's edition will focus on the Brandon Wheat Kings, who lost in the first round of the playoffs last year.

The Wheat Kings had a solid 2024-25 campaign. They improved their point total from the previous year, finishing second in their division. Unfortunately, they ran into a stacked Lethbridge Hurricanes team, which beat them in five games during the first round of the post-season.

As for the 2025-26 season, Brandon is projected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The Wheat Kings have built a deep roster that combines experienced WHLers with exciting younger players. Brandon also added some intriguing players in the Import Draft who should have a significant impact on the team in 2025-26.

Key Departures:

Roger McQueen, Carson Bjarnason, Nolan Flamand, Luke Shipley, Quinn Mantei

The Wheat Kings did lose some talented players this off-season. Forward Flamand and defenceman Shipley aged out, while goaltender Bjarnason is set to start his pro career in the AHL. As for defenceman Mantei and forward McQueen, both are headed to the NCAA, leaving a significant hole not just on the ice, but from a leadership perspective.

Key Additions:

Grayson Burzynski, Luke Mistelbacher, Adam Hlinský, Filip Růžička,

Brandon added some talented players both through trades and the Import Draft this off-season. They acquired forward Mistelbacher, who had 93 points in 67 games last year, as well as defenceman Burzynski, who is closing in on 250 career games in the WHL. As for the imports, defenceman Hlinský has played in the Swedish J20 Nationell over the previous few seasons, while goaltender Růžička was a star in Czechia's U17 league last year.

2025-26 X-Factor:

A player who has the potential to be a star this season is forward Jordan Gavin. After being traded from the Tri-City Americans, the 18-year-old recorded 27 points in 33 games and consistently produced in the top six. If Gavin can take another step forward in his development, he could be hearing his name called at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

2025-26 Prediction:

As mentioned, Brandon has the potential to be one of the best teams in the league. They have depth at every position and will be difficult to match up against on a nightly basis. Based on their current roster, there should be plenty of celebrations at the Keystone Centre this season.

- First In The East Division, Second In The Eastern Conference

