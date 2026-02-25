Penticton Vees Clinch 2026 WHL Playoffs Berth

The Penticton Vees are headed to the 2026 WHL Playoffs
The Penticton Vees have secured their spot in the 2026 WHL Playoffs. Penticton clinched its first-ever playoff spot on Tuesday after a 3-1 victory over the Swift Current Broncos. Despite the close score, the Vees dominated on Tuesday night as they outshot the Broncos 39-12.
Penticton is having a historic inaugural season. They have won 37 games, which ties the CHL record for most wins by a first-year franchise. The Vees have already set the WHL record, which was held by the 2003-04 Everett Silvertips.
Up next for Penticton will be clinching the B.C. Division. They currently sit at the top of the division with 82 points in 57 games. While the Vees will likely not catch the Silvertips, they should clinch the second seed before the season is done.
Penticton Vees (Photo Credit: Cherie Morgan/Penticton Vees/WHL)
