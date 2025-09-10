Report: CHL Will No Longer Issue Scout Passes To NCAA Coaches

It will cost NCAA coaches more money to scout the WHL this year. According to a report by Brad Elliott Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald, the CHL "will not offer scout passes this season" to NCAA coaches. The article also mentions that NCAA coaches can still contact CHL general managers if they have questions throughout the season.

This off-season has been very tough for some CHL teams. For example, the Medicine Hat Tigers lost a handful of players to the NCAA over the past few months, including Gavin McKenna, who is the projected first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. As for the Victoria Royals, they lost both Cole Reschny and Keaton Verhoeff, who will be playing next season at the University of North Dakota.

How CHL teams navigate the new NCAA eligibility rules over the next few years will be interesting to watch. While teams will not be thrilled with losing talented players early, the new rules allow organizations across the CHL to sign younger players who would have been bound for other leagues like the USHL. Ultimately, this will be a story to keep tabs on as teams in the WHL, OHL and QMJHL navigate these new recruiting rules.

