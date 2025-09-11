2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Spokane Chiefs

Welcome to this edition of The Hockey News' WHL 2025-26 preview series. Leading up to the start of the 2025-26 season, THN's WHL team will preview each Western Hockey League organization and provide a prediction on how each team will perform during the campaign. Today's edition will focus on the Spokane Chiefs, who will be looking to get back to the WHL Final for the second-straight year.

The Chiefs had a season to remember in 2024-25. They were able to create one of the most dangerous lines in the CHL with Andrew Cristall, Berkly Catton and Shea Van Olm, which helped guide Spokane to the WHL Final. Unfortunately, the Chiefs ran into an unstoppable team in the Medicine Hat Tigers, who defeated them in five games.

While Spokane did lose some key players in the off-season, they still have one of the deepest rosters in the WHL. In fact, the Chiefs have two forwards projected to be drafted in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft, as well as a goalie who will be near the top of Central Scouting's North American Goaltenders list. A trip back to the WHL Final is a possibility for Spokane as they should have one of the top offences in the league this year.

Key Departures:

G Dawson Cowan, F Andrew Cristall, F Shea Van Olm, F Rasmus Ekström, D Brayden Crampton

As mentioned, the Chiefs will be missing some key pieces from their run last season. Crampton, Ekström and Van Olm have aged out, while Cowan joined the University of Nebraska-Omaha. As for Cristall, while he is eligible to return, he is off to the pro levels and could earn a spot with the Washington Capitals this year.

Key Additions:

G Linus Vieillard, F Elias Pul

Spokane's two big additions this off-season came via the Import Draft when they drafted Vieillard and Pul. Both are from Germany and will be names to watch for the 2026 World Juniors. The Chiefs could also be a team to watch at the trade deadline as they stock up ahead of the 2026 playoffs.

2025-26 X-Factor:

One player to keep an eye on this year will be forward Brody Gillespie. The 17-year-old recently won Gold with Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and will want to impress as he is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. If Gillespie can find consistent minutes in the top six, he could be in store for a massive 2025-26 campaign.

2025-26 Prediction:

Based on their roster, the Chiefs should be considered Memorial Cup contenders. They have talented young players in Mathis Preston, Chase Harrington and Carter Esler, as well as solid, experienced defensemen in Nathan Mayes and William McIsaac, who will help lock down the blue line. Add in Catton, who is a favourite to win the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy, and you have a team that looks ready to break the WHL's Memorial Cup curse.

First In The U.S. Division, First In The Western Conference

