Regina Pats Forwards Schultz & Pue Having A U17 Hockey Challenge To Remember

The next potential WHL superstars are making their mark at the 2025 U17 Hockey Challenge. After making Team Canada White as 15-year-olds, Regina Pats forward Maddox Schultz and Liam Pue are leaving their mark on the international tournament. Both can be found in the top 10 for scoring after the preliminary round and are candidates to feature in this year's tournament All-Star Team.

Starting with Schultz, he finished the preliminary round with four points in two games. His big game came against Sweden, where he scored a hat trick in a 9-5 win. As for his other outing, Schultz finished with an assist in a loss to Czechia.

As for Pue, he has two goals and three assists in two games. All five of his points came in the win over Sweden, with all three of his assists coming on goals by Schultz. Pue has played a key role for Canada White in the tournament and is showing that he can excel against players a year older.

Ultimately, it is safe to say that the future is bright for the Pats organization. Schultz already has four points in eight WHL games, while Pue is not far behind with three points through eight games. If these two can continue to develop as they have, they should be electric together once they make the jump full-time to the WHL.

