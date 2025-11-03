Welcome to THN's "WHL Standouts Of The Week" article. In this weekly column, we highlight one player from each division who impressed over the last week. Here is a look at the four standouts from Week 7 of the 2025-26 season.

Nathan Behm- Kamloops Blazers

Nathan Behm had a strong week for the Kamloops Blazers. The Chicago Blackhawks recorded six points in three games, which included multiple three-point efforts. With 24 points in 16 games, Behm is near the top of WHL scoring as the season enters November.

Max Curran- Edmonton Oil Kings

The Max Curran trade appears to be a massive win for the Edmonton Oil Kings. The Colorado Avalanche prospect had a week to remember with 10 points in just three games. After a slow start, Curran is finding his groove, which is bad news for anyone who has to match up against him this season.

Jordan Duguay- Portland Winterhawks

Jordan Duguay has become a leader for the Portland Winterhawks. In two games this weekend, he recorded four points, which includes his first career three-assist night. Thanks to Duguay's performances, Portland is firmly in a playoff spot, with nine wins through its first 15 games.

Jordan Gavin- Brandon Wheat Kings

What a night for Jordan Gavin. On November 1, he was unstoppable, recording a hat trick plus two assists against the Regina Pats. With 17 points in 14 games, Gavin is well on his way to setting new career highs this season.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

McInnis, Yellowaga Reflect On Making Jump To WHL

Moose Jaw Warriors & Red Deer Rebels Pull Off Blockbuster Involving Chase Wutzke

Wenatchee Wild Acquire Caden Campion From The Spokane Chiefs

Kelowna Rockets Acquire Peyton Kettles From The Swift Current Broncos

Vancouver Giants Blake Chorney Excited To Represent Canada At The 2025 U17 World Challenge

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.