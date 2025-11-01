Moose Jaw Warriors & Red Deer Rebels Pull Off Blockbuster Involving Chase Wutzke

Another day, another blockbuster in the WHL. On Saturday, the Moose Jaw Warriors acquired goaltender Chase Wutzke and a 2026 second-round pick from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for five draft picks. The picks headed to Red Deer are a first and third-round pick in 2026, a second-round pick in 2027, a fourth-round pick in 2028, and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2029.

Wutzke is currently in his third full WHL season. The 19-year-old was drafted 142nd overall in 2024 and has already signed his ELC with the Minnesota Wild. This year, Wutzke has a 3-5-0 record along with a .889 save percentage and one shutout.

Overall, Wutzke has had a successful WHL career thus far. In 102 games, he has a record of 43-40-8 along with three shutouts. Wutzke has also played in seven playoff games, with a record of 4-2-1.

Wutzke could make his Warriors debut sooner rather than later as Moose Jaw plays Saturday night against the Prince Albert Raiders. After that, the Warriors play Wednesday at home against the Calgary Hitmen. This season, Moose Jaw has a record of 7-7-1-0 and sit sixth in the Eastern Conference.

