Everett, Prince Albert, Edmonton & Calgary Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 7 Rankings

Every week, the CHL releases a list of the top-10 teams in the league. Throughout the season, we at The Hockey News will be keeping track of which WHL teams are in the rankings, as well as who finishes the year ranked highest. Here is a look at the four WHL teams that made the Week 7 rankings.

Everett Silvertips- 2nd

The Everett Silvertips continue to roll this season. Over the past week, they went 2-0-0 while outscoring their opposition 13-5. Everett now sits with a record of 13-1-1 and averaging 4.4 goals per game.

Prince Albert Raiders- 7th

The Prince Albert Raiders move up one position in the rankings after going 1-0-1 this week. Prince Albert continues to find ways to pick up points as they have yet to drop a game in regulation through 13 games. The Raiders are getting offence from their entire lineup this year as 17 players have recorded at least a goal so far.

Edmonton Oil Kings- 8th

The Edmonton Oil Kings lit up the scoreboard this past week. Edmonton went 2-0-0 while scoring 14 goals. Now with a 12-4-1-1 record, the Oil Kings look like contenders in the Eastern Conference. \

Calgary Hitmen- 9th

A new WHL team has joined the list as the Calgary Hitmen come in at ninth overall. Calgary has had a strong start to the season with 10 wins through their first 14 games. The Hitmen are also one of three teams to hand Prince Albert a loss this year, which occurred this past weekend.

2025-26 Rankings List:

Edmonton Oil Kings: Eight Times, Highest Rank- 3rd

Everett Silvertips: Seven Times, Highest Rank- 2nd

Spokane Chiefs: Five Times, Highest Rank- 3rd

Prince Albert Raiders: Four Time, Highest Rank- 7th

Kelowna Rockets: Four Times, Highest Rank- 8th

Calgary Hitmen: One Time, Highest Rank- 9th

Prince George Cougars: One Time, Highest Rank- 10th

