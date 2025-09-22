Standouts From Week 1 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

Welcome to THN's "WHL Standouts Of The Week" article. In this weekly column, we highlight one player from each division who impressed over the last week. Here is a look at the four standouts from Week 1 of the 2025-26 season.

JP Hurlbert- Kamloops Blazers

JP Hurlbert kicked off his WHL career in style, scoring a hat trick in the Kamloops Blazers' 6-4 victory over the Spokane Chiefs. The 17-year-old also led all players with six shots on goal, while winning 14 of 25 faceoffs. Hurlbert has the potential to be a star in the CHL as he put forward one of the most memorable debuts of the last few seasons.

Bryce Pickford- Medicine Hat Tigers

Bryce Pickford had a memorable night in his first game as the Medicine Hat Tigers' new captain. The Montréal Canadiens prospect scored twice while adding an assist as the Tigers beat the Regina Pats 5-2. Pickford also recorded nine shots on goal, which was five more than any other player in the game.

Zackary Shantz- Everett Silvertips

Just like Hurlbert, Zackary Shantz started his season with a hat trick. The Everett Silvertips forward scored all three of his team's goals in regulation and even potted a fourth in the shootout. Shantz also showcased his willingness to shoot as he was credited with 13 shots in Everett's 4-3 victory over the Wenatchee Wild.

Landen McFadden- Moose Jaw Warriors

Landen McFadden was unstoppable in his first game of the season. The Moose Jaw Warriors forward scored twice while adding three assists in Moose Jaw's 9-7 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. If McFadden can put together similar performances in the near future, he could set a new career high in points by the end of September.

