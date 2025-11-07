Will Ben Kindel Or Harrison Brunicke Be Re-Assigned To The WHL?

It’s a question that everyone across the WHL is curious to know the answer to.

Ben Kindel and Harrison Brunicke broke camp with the Pittsburgh Penguins and have opened some eyes at the NHL level. While the Calgary Hitmen and Kamloops Blazers would certainly welcome their stars back into the fold with open arms, there’s no guarantee that either will end up back in the WHL.

Kindel was selected 11th overall by the Penguins in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Through the first 12 games of his NHL career, he has registered five goals while averaging 14:03 of ice time per night. Of note, Kindel recorded a career high 22:23 of ice time in Toronto on Nov. 3, along with his first career multi-goal game in a 4-3 Penguins loss to the Maple Leafs.

Anyone who followed the Calgary Hitmen last season knew that Kindel was a special talent. After being selected in the second round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Kindel posted 60 points in his rookie season, followed by a 99-point campaign last year. He also performed in the clutch with 15 points in 11 playoff games for the Hitmen.

Brunicke nearly made the Penguins as an 18-year-old last season. Through the first nine games of his NHL career, Brunicke has one goal while logging 15:43 in ice time per night. According to RadioNL’s Jon Keen, if Brunicke is to play one more game with the Penguins, it would kick in the first season of his entry-level contract.

Brunicke was selected in the second round, 44th overall, by the Penguins in 2024. He was the first in a string of three WHLers to be taken in that range (Minnesota selected Ryder Ritchie 45th, while the Penguins would take Tanner Howe at 46). Throughout his WHL career, Brunicke has been a reliable blueliner for the Blazers, including playing 59 games as a 16-year-old the year that Kamloops hosted the Memorial Cup.

Prediction: Since he's been in and out of the lineup for the Penguins, Harrison Brunicke is the more likely of the two to end up back in the WHL. From what he has shown so far and his recent uptick in ice time against Toronto, Kindel has impressed in Pittsburgh. He could stick with the NHL club for the full season, similar to what Zach Benson did a couple of years ago with the Buffalo Sabres, coming straight out of the WHL. The first year of his entry-level contract has been used up due to the number of games he has played. Both players should be considered for Team Canada's World Juniors, depending on whether the Penguins grant them permission to participate.

