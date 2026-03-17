Battle Tested Waterloo "Living In The Moment" As U Sports National Championship Hosts

When the puck drops this week in Elmira, Ontario at the 2026 U Sports women's hockey national championships, there will be plenty on the line.
For the eight participating teams, it's a chance to win a national title. For the sport itself at an event that is reporting increased ticket sales and marketing, it's a chance to showcase U Sports women's hockey, particularly with the championship game set to be broadcast live from coast to coast on CBC. For many players at the tournament, it's a last chance to impress professional teams, and to compete representing their schools.
For the host Waterloo Warriors, it's all of those things. It's also a chance for the program to prove themselves after a disappointing first round loss in the OUA playoffs to the eventual champion University of Guelph.
"It's definitely mixed emotions of excitement, and sadness as well with it being my last year, last time with these girls, and last games with Waterloo," said OUA West First Team All-Star and fifth year Waterloo forward Carly Orth. "It's going to be something I'm definitely going to miss. It's definitely sad that way but it's also exciting because we're coming into this tournament with something to prove and show we belong here."
For Orth and several other members of the University of Waterloo, including fellow fifth year forward and OUA West Second Team All-Star Tatum James, it's a last kick at the can in front of family, friends, and classmates. It's also their third straight trip to the national champion
"I'm very excited, I know that our team is very excited for another chance at nationals," said James. "We all believe we deserve to be there even though our playoff run didn't go as we wanted. We were talking int the room that we can't wait to be surrounded by fans. We're really excited."
Both Orth and James say despite the pressure, the potential national championship that's on the line, and the impending end to their university hockey careers, the 2026 U Sports championships are about staying in the moment. It's a lesson both have carried from hosting last season and traveling to Saskatchewan for the national tournament in 2024.
"Just live in the moment, it's pretty cliche, but it's a motto for our team this year," Orth said of Waterloo's approach. "It's a very rare occasion for our team to host, especially back-to-back , to have the privilege to do so and have the community support with family and friends, it's something to take in that atmosphere having fans screaming out names, so being in that moment and taking it all in is super important."
"Being in the moment and taking it all in," echoed James of the approach to the tournament. "With it being so overwhelming with all the fans and the eliteness of the tournament, sometimes you can get overwhelmed and carried away with ti all. But I'm just staying in the moment and enjoying it with my team because it's my last go around."
Waterloo will open their tournament against the same University of Guelph team who eliminated them from OUA playoffs. The winner advances to the semifinals and will play for a medal. The loser immediately sees their title hopes end and goes to the consolation round.
Win or lose, the path to the finals will be challenging. The winner of Waterloo and Guelph's opening round game will face the winner between Concordia and Manitoba. Concordia is a perennial powerhouse who won the 2024 and 2022 national titles. On the other side of the bracket is top ranked British Columbia, as well as New Brunswick, Ottawa, and Montreal.
Waterloo head coach Shaun Regan knows how big the moment is not only for his team, but for the sport. The opportunity to showcase U Sports women's hockey in front of even bigger crowds than last year shows the momentum of the sport.
"It's awesome. We're pretty fortunate to have it back to back years, and I feel like the energy around it is more than last year, it's a build up from last year with how big the crowds were, but we keep hearing ticket sales are up, investment is up, CBC will broadcast the final on live TV, it's an evolution of our game especially with the PWHL and Olympic year, all that momentum is great for our sport and it filters down to all leagues and ages," said Regan.
On the ice, he'll rely on his veteran core, including players like Orth and James. Having been to the national championships before, their leadership will help as Waterloo weathers the trials and emotions of the tournament.
"Any time you have experience at events like this, especially short term events where nerves have come in, you have these players with different experiences at national events, we've got a number of players where this is their third event so we'll lean on them in this experience to help the younger ones through," said Regan. "Especially when you get into games and a call doesn't go your game, or you're up or down a goal. I feel like we're battle tested especially with the ups and downs of this season. I feel like we're ready to go here."
Waterloo won't have long to wait to prove they're ready to go. After Concordia and Manitoba open the tournament at 3pm on Thursday, March 19, Guelph and Waterloo will face off at 7pm that day in front of what's expected to be a jam packed Woolwich Memorial Centre in Elmira.