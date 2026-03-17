Battle Tested Waterloo "Living In The Moment" As U Sports National Championship Hosts

"Any time you have experience at events like this, especially short term events where nerves have come in, you have these players with different experiences at national events, we've got a number of players where this is their third event so we'll lean on them in this experience to help the younger ones through," said Regan. "Especially when you get into games and a call doesn't go your game, or you're up or down a goal. I feel like we're battle tested especially with the ups and downs of this season. I feel like we're ready to go here."