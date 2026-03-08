Concordia Wins RSEQ Title To Advance To U Sports National Championships

The Concordia Stingers edged Montreal to win the RSEQ women's hockey title and punch their ticket to the U Sports national championships.
The Concordia Stingers won the RSEQ women's hockey championship defeating the Montréal Carabins sweeping their series 2-0.
Concordia beat Montreal 5-3 in game one with Emilie Lussier contributing three assists, while Jessymaude Drapeau, Frederike Verpaelst, Zoe Thibault, Juliette Leroux, and Emilie Lavoie did the scoring. Jordyn Verbeek made 22 saves in the win.
In a potentially deciding game two, Montreal got out to a 1-0 lead just over a minute into the third off the stick of Audrey-Anne Veillette. Four minutes later however, Leroux tied the game at 1-1, before Emilie Lussier scored the series winning goal with 2:18 to go to give Concordia the title.
The win was Concordia's 24th in program history, and fourth in five years. They swept McGill before sweeping Montreal to capture the crown.
Concordia cleaned up at the RSEQ All-Star recognitions with First Team All-Stars Jessymaude Drapeau (Concordia), Emilie Lussier (Concordia),Emilie Lavoie (Concordia), and Jordyn Verbeek (Concordia) all being recognized, as well as Frederike Verpaelst (Concordia) and Angelie Jobin (Concordia) as All-Rookie team members.
The Stingers will now advance to the U Sports National Championship tournament from March 19–22 in Waterloo, Ontario.