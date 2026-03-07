Frank, Gascon, Chan Named NCAA Goaltender of the Year Finalists

Felicia Frank, Tia Chan, and Eve Gascon have been named the three finalists for NCAA Goaltender of the Year by the Hockey Commissioner's Association.
The Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association has named Felicia Frank, Eve Gascon, and Tia Chan as the three finalists for NCAA Goaltender of the Year.
Frank, who backstopped Quinnipiac, played more than any other netminder in the NCAA this season. She posted a 1.54 GAA and .941 save percentage along with nine shutouts and 26 wins. Frank was the ECAC Goaltender of the Year.
Gascon, a finalist from 2024-25 as well, had 10 shutouts for the University of Minnesota-Duluth. In 34 games she recorded 18 wins and a 1.79 GAA. She was named the WCHA Goaltender of the Year.
Chan, the Hockey East Goaltender of the Year, posted a 1.59 GAA and .948 save percentage in 34 games. She recorded 25 wins, including five shutouts this season.
First established in 2021, past winners of the award include Aerin Frankel (2021 and 2022) and Gwyneth Philips (2023), Michelle Pasiechnyk (2024) and Ava McNaugton (2025).