Jules Constantinople On The Beanpot, Playoffs And Her PWHL Future

After taking a disappointing third-place finish in the 2026 Women's Beanpot, Northeastern defender Jules Constantinople only wants to see Ws.
"I don't like to lose," she said.
With a month until playoffs, Northeastern is letting the loss fuel them through an otherwise triumphant season. The Huskies currently sit at No. 5 in the NPI.
“We beat ourselves up a little bit about it,” Constantinople said of the Beanpot loss. “...we're going to do everything in our power to not let that happen again and to feel that moment.”
Northeastern sits at the top of Hockey East with a 15-1-1 in-conference record going into the final stretch of the season. On Jan. 23 and 24, Northeastern swept its biggest in-conference competitor, No. 5 UConn, 4-2 and 1-0, respectively.
“We kind of have to just use [the Beanpot loss] to fuel us and kind of light the fire under us. I think we did that this weekend,” Constantinople said of the UConn sweep. "We really bought in on like the forecheck and just kind of getting in [UConn's] face."
The team is No. 8 in the NCAA in scoring defense, and Constantinople leads the unit with 19 points, five goals and 48 blocks this season.
“It's just the trust [the team has] in us to step into the offensive zone [and] it's the trust we have to have the support back,” Constantinople said. “The support we all have for one another to contribute in the offense, it's just incredible.”
She has partnered with freshman defender Alessia Baechler, who will represent Switzerland at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, this season. Given the different style of play across the Atlantic, they’ve been able to take notes from each other.
“Getting to pick her brain a little bit has been cool and like her picking my brain,” Constantinople said. “It's cool to bounce ideas off of each other.”
As a leader, she keeps the energy on the team high, but doesn't shy away from making sure the little things are done right.
"I have a lot of energy. I love to like pump people up. I just am the type of person that will give it my all," Constantinople said. "And I try to lead by example. I try to just work hard every single shift."
With the demolition of Matthews Arena, Northeastern has had to manage without home ice. The Huskies’ weekend at UConn was meant to be partially hosted at Bentley Arena, but the game was ultimately moved due to weather. It means that the Huskies will only have three official home games this semester, two at Walter Brown Arena and one at Bentley.
“I think it's just take every game one game at a time,” Constantinople said. “It's how you look at the situation. I think we realize that we're in this together and like all 25 of us are going to get out of this together.”
Now in her final year in the NCAA, Constantinople has seen the growth of women’s hockey in real time. She grew up being one of just three girls in East Haven, Conn. to play hockey, and now she’s played and won in front of the largest crowd for women’s hockey in New England history– the 2025 Women's Beanpot Tournament.
After winning its consolation match against Boston College in the 2026 Women's Beanpot Tournament, Northeastern is still undefeated on TD Garden ice three years into the tournament being hosted at the famed Boston arena. While Constantinople always had to play on all-boys teams growing up, the young girls looking up to her now are far more likely to be able to play on a girls' team.
“To see the impact you have on little girls, it just brings a smile to your face,” Constantinople said. “To think that you were that little girl once and you didn't know who to look up to. Now we have the ability to inspire younger girls.”
She plans to declare for the PWHL draft this summer.
“I’m just kind of taking it one step at a time, enjoying the last couple of months I have wearing a Northeastern uniform, and then seeing what happens with the draft and seeing where my future goes from there,” Constantinople said.