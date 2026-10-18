Late Start Does Not Equal Slow Start As Ivy League Teams Sweep Women's Hockey Opening Series'

UConn looked like they'd exact revenge in the second game of the weekend series jumping out to a two goal lead to open the game on goals by Caileigh Tiller and Serdachny. After Angelina DiGirolamo and Caroline Averill knotted the game with shorthanded and power play goals respectively in the second, UConn regained a three goal lead, including Serdachny's second of the game and third of the series. After Hannah Fetterolf scored an even strength marker to cut the lead to two, Princeton pulled netminder Lia Nevo for the extra attacker. With an extra skater on the ice Riley Sorokan and Caroline Averill scored to tie the game at 5-5 sending it to overtime where Chloe Brinson scored to give Princeton the win.