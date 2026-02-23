Lily Shannon Leading In The Present At Northeastern With A Bright Future Ahead

Shannon’s collegiate career has been building to this. After nearly being redshirted her rookie season, to scoring more in her third year than her first two combined, Shannon's production has been at an all time high this season. She credits some of that upward mobility to working as a wing last season next to Skylar Irving, who’s now in the PWHL with the Montreal Victoire. Now that she’s returned to center, Shannon has used the experience to build her hockey IQ and know where her wingers are at all times.