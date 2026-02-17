2026 PWHL Draft Rankings: Top 85

The 2026 Olympic women’s hockey tournament continued to shape the 2026 PWHL Draft rankings, but as teams have learned in the past, tournament performance can only be relied upon so much.
While the Olympics are underway, many teams, including in the NCAA will continue to compete with some of those players who did not make Olympic rosters getting larger roles and new opportunities to step forward.
Similarly, some players have continued to re-sign in Europe crossing them off the list for eligibility, which has helped shape this ranking. The PWHL has not announced how many rounds the 2026 PWHL Draft will be, which will depend on whether this league enters the draft as an 8-, 10-, or 12-team loop.
Here’s The Hockey News’ top 85 prospects following the preliminary round of the 2026 Olympics.
*All players who attended PWHL training camps last season as free agent invites are included in our watch list, not the top 85 rankings.
Incredibly mobile, plays with an edge, controls the pace of play whenever she's on the ice, and can impact the game offensively whenever she chooses. Harvey is likely the best defender in the world, and is among the top few players on the planet. She's that good.
There’s no question Abbey Murphy would already be a top 10 talent in the PWHL. How her style, attitude, and over the top play fits a roster could, however, have unwanted impacts. She’s a player you can love and hate simultaneously, and what side of that coin she lands on will rest largely on how she can harness her physicality, and how her personality fits into an established group. Her speed, shot, and scoring in unrivalled up front in this draft.
Edwards will be a star in the PWHL for the player, and person, she is. Fans will love what she brings to the community she joins, and goaltenders will fear her heavy shot. Whether she’s a defender or forward, she’s going to produce on the power play, and given her 6-foot-1 frame, she’s takes away a lot of space and closes lanes. Underrated for her playmaking.
She plays with power and speed, and is a big game threat. Janecke may not light up the PWHL immediately, but she'll be a top line contributor on any team that picks her. There's no question she's built for the PWHL and will be an impact player for years to come.
Capable of playing big minutes against top opponents, Laitinen is the backbone of Finland's future, and will walk into a top four role with a PWHL team. She can handle the physical game, and while Laitinen focuses on defending first, her offense has blossomed. Minnesota coach Brad Frost believes she's a top pairing defender in the PWHL.
With the puck on her stick, Simms is deceptive, and has a skill set you won't see among other PWHL prospects in this draft. She uses her skating to keep all options open, and plays a possession style that can be hard to defend. Big game player, nerves of steel.
With USA she's proved herself as a valuable energy player capable of playing a checking line role, disrupting the attack, forechecking relentlessly, and hounding the puck. In the NCAA, she has those traits, but has more electrically used that speed and hockey sense to generate offense. Her diverse experiences have her ready to be an impact player. Being left off USA's Olympic roster was a blow, but won't significantly impact her draft status. She’s better suited to the PWHL style than many and could end up being more productive by the end of her rookie season than some selected higher.
Nieminen is physical, plays a power forward game, and has proven her ability at every level, including internationally with Finland. She's declaring, and will be an immediate veteran scoring option, power play addition, and physical presence to contend with.
Big and mobile, Peschel uses her 5-foot-10 frame effectively in all three zones to break up the rush, close lanes, and with her reach, can find shooting lanes. She's been slightly overlooked on past powerhouse Ohio State teams, but that's about to change, and those who know, know Peschel is pro ready now.
She can contribute offensively and loves to take the body. Morrow will be a boost on the power play, and 5-on-5 will be a threat to join the rush. Scoring at close to a point per game from Minnesota's blueline.
Her unabated approach to pursuing the puck impacts the game in all three zones. She's certainly undersized, but he drive, scoring ability, and skating help her mitigate that aspect. Biederman is going to be an immediate fan favourite.
Her 5-foot-11 frame, and balanced offensive abilities that make her equal parts playmaker and power forward will lend well in the PWHL. She might start on a third line, but Wunder has top six potential, and could immediately find herself playing a scoring line and power play role.
She's the best goalie in the world playing outside North America, and the best pro goaltender not in the PWHL. Switzerland's starter is calm in her crease. Brandli is the top goaltender in the draft and teams will target her sooner than later. She could be a year one starter.
A physically strong blueliner who makes good decisions with the puck at the lines. She might actually find more offensive success professionally, but will thrive facing top lines while quietly contributing. She could fall if teams are looking for a more offensively minded blueliner, but she's the type of defender most teams need right now.
Good skater, who moves pucks up ice effectively and defends using her mobility and stick. Often overlooked on a strong Wisconsin team, Jungels will be a valued pick in the PWHL.
Viivi Vainikka wants to play in this league. Good speed, handles physicality well, and responsible on both sides of the puck. More of a playmaker than a goal scorer, Vainikka is a projected middle six forward who can take defensive zone starts, but also help hold pressure in the offensive zone. Don't expect big numbers in year one, but once she adapts to the North American game, Vainikka has the tools to contribute in this league for years to come.
Has the hockey IQ needed to be effective in the PWHL and is only getting better with each campaign in the WCHA. Bouveng sees the ice well and can thread the needle with her passes, but she's also capable of keeping it and scoring herself. She may need a little time to adapt to the PWHL game with less time and the speed of play, but Bouveng has all the tools to thrive.
Shannon's 5-foot-11 frame is an asset in itself, and as Northeastern's captain, she's showing a more versatile game, including offensively. Shannon is a name who has continued to climb the rankings this season, and she looks more and more like a player who can make an impact professionally. Production has slowed in recent weeks.
It's highly unlikely Mattivi makes it to the draft. She might not even make it out of the 2025-26 season without signing with a PWHL team. She's big and has a mean streak. Last year Mattivi won the SDHL's Defender of the Year as a rookie after captaining Boston University the season before. The Italian national team captain was stellar at the Olympics, and has continued to dominate in the SDHL.
Capable of playing physical, and even contributing offensively, Swiderski has shown more consistency from game-to-game and shift-to-shift as her final NCAA campaign progresses. Not going to be a high producing defender in the PWHL, but will provide consistency.
Hiirikoski looked renewed this season. She was herself, the stable, puck moving, highly intelligent defender she'd been for decades. Her Olympics however, ended with injury and a pending surgery. She's a lock for the Hall of Fame as the most decorated defender in the history of women's hockey. Even in a secondary role, Hiirikoski is a blueline upgrade on any PWHL team, but it's more likely she still falls into a top four role even if it's only for a season or two. Will she declare? Or is Hiirikoski's career at a close? She's protected the answer to these questions even from her own teammates.
Not afraid to do all the unheralded items in a game like block shots, take away sticks in the neutral zone, and forecheck with purpose. The result is some opportunistic scoring from the Ohio State veteran. She's not going to put up huge numbers, but will make a team better and adds positive intangibles. When you dig into her advanced stats, there's even more to like. Her good habits should result in secondary offense at the pro level.
Borgiel's offensive game blossomed last year. She's a solid distributor of the puck, and got a look with USA's Collegiate Select roster this summer. Her mobility is a huge asset and will help her keep up with the top forwards in the PWHL.
She's ready for the defensive responsibility and physicality of the PWHL. Adam has built off a strong start offensively showing the upside she's continued to develop during her time at Cornell. Team preference could send her down a few rounds, but Adam is going to be a welcomed addition to a middle six.
Consistent, defends well taking away time and space and using good angles to the puck. Constantinople has also shown offensive growth in each season with Northeastern. She could turn into a sneaky-good pick up. Finds ways to get pucks through traffic.
Good skater who often emerges from the pack using her opening strides. Johansson has a knack for finding her opportunities and finishing. Good analytics as well, and has finish.
Solid two way game with offensive upside. She got to be the focal point at Minnesota State before moving to Minnesota this year to hone her game alongside a wealth of future pros. Had an impressive January offensively.
Regalado moves well, and makes good decisions with the puck. Showing solid offensive growth this season on a Cornell team that has been producing well balanced two-way pros.
She wasn't picked for Canada's national development team, but don't read too much into that. The Ohio State blueliner is going to be a good pro. Consistent and competitive.
The ZhHL's Defender of the Year in 2025, Batalova is a 29-year-old defender who likes to join the play and is a strong distributor of the puck. She's led the Russian league in assists by a defender four times and twice in points, including last season recording 14 goals and 40 points in 42 games, and is again topping the league. Believed to be declaring for the PWHL Draft, and with Anna Shokhina and Fanuza Kadirova figuring out the North American game and beginning to contribute, the door is wide open for more Russians to come to the league.
A hard checking competitor who does the little things right and goes to the tough areas. She can be opportunistic offensively looking like she's just wearing down her opponents and all of a sudden she's got the puck on her stick with room to attack.
The veteran first represented Russia internationally more than a decade ago and has been a stalwart on the Russian blueline since. A six-time All-Star in the ZhHL, Shibanova is one of a handful of experienced defenders who could contribute with upside in the PWHL. It's believed she's declaring.
She remains tough to play against. Playing for Brown, it's hard to know what Iginla's offensive ceiling is, because she's never had the talent to surround herself with like nearly every other player on this list. Iginla plays a hard game, and should thrive in a bottom-six role in the PWHL with upside.
On pace for career highs to cap off her time at Yale. Consistent producer across her NCAA career. Size is her main drawback, but the numbers don't lie. Strong shooter which has resulted in her production.
Plenty of speed and compete, Thuvik is still only 23, but she's proven herself a consistent threat in the SDHL and has emerged as one of Sweden's top players internationally. There's no guarantee she declares, but Thuvik plays the right way and can easily start as a checking line player who contributes secondary offense.
One of the most consistent producers in ECAC hockey over the last four years, Ray is an intelligent distributor of the puck. She uses changes of pace as she crosses the offensive blueline to create space and lanes.
There's no doubt Nylund could step into a role with a PWHL team immediately. She's mature, doesn't shy away from physical play, has North American experience in the NCAA, and is a staple on Finland's national team. Good all-around addition. It's believed she'll declare.
PWHL teams will covet Henderson's no-nonsense game as she defends well, competes hard, and does the little things right off the puck. You're not going to get a lot of flash and dash, but you are going to get a consistent performance night in and night out. Loves to block shots.
The 5-foot-10 forward has experience at the pro and NCAA levels in North America, has played at the Olympics and World Championships for Finland, and is ripping up the stat sheet, albeit in weak Finnish league. She's already PWHL eligible after declaring for the inaugural draft, so it's as likely a team signs Nuutinen this year or next in their hunt to add a veteran with her size, smarts, and ability to finish. Making Finland’s Olympic roster was a major boost.
The reigning Hockey East Goaltender of the Year, Chan has put up four spectacular seasons statistically and is one of NCAA hockey's most underrated goalies. Her 5-foot-6 stature isn't big by modern women's hockey standards, but she makes up for it in other ways. There will be a point in the draft where teams start picking goaltenders to fill their losses from expansion. Whenever that occurs, watch for Chan
Kirchmair has played a top line role for years, giving her ample time get on the ice in every situation. This year that involved less time in the offensive zone, and more time defending as Providence struggled. Former Canadian U-18 national teamer, and the reigning Hockey East Player of the Year.
A good distributor who is playing key moments for a powerhouse Penn State program. The toughest question for players from Penn State is, can it translate to the pros? The program is so dominant in the weaker AHA that stats can be deceiving.
Just a rock solid defender for Switzerland. She doesn't win you over with flash and risk taking, she wins you over with consistency, decision making, and a calming presence. Swiss players in Switzerland seem to be leaning toward staying in the PostFinance Women's League, but Christen hasn't re-signed for next season yet.
The unique 6-foot-2 forward is the best player in U Sports hockey. Likes to use her size in a net front position, and protects the puck well using her reach. It will be a jump to pro, but Elliott will be worth it for any team who is willing to give her more than the PWHL's poorly devised preseason to develop. Her upside is highly tempting, and she could turn into an absolute steal with the right coaching.
Solid two-way defender who competes hard. Perhaps an under the radar player who teams will embrace. Plenty of successful Quinnipiac players in the league showing the program is developing all around athletes with pro havits.
Solid puck mover, likes to block shots, and playing huge minutes for Union. She's an example of a player not to overlook coming from a smaller program. Bourque is getting the most out of a primetime role with Union, and facing top teams, she carries the load and should transfer well to the PWHL game.
The Norwegian netminder is putting up solid numbers in the SDHL. She is already better than some of the goalies who will be in backup roles this season in the PWHL and would be a good insurance policy for a PWHL team looking for competition in their crease. Nystrom is a goalie who can come to North American and not just sit as a third, but can play games and contribute. It's believed she'll declare, but having already declared for a draft previously, Nystrom would also earn a free agent look.
A highly intelligent player, Lundin had a brief stint in North America. She left Ohio State to return to Europe, where her game flourished again. She's got the skill set, and has blossomed offensively in the SDHL, and with teams looking for scoring, Lundin will be an asset.
Gilkyson's advanced stats are impressive. She's a positive possession player in every metric, a good shot blocker, and her offense has grown every season at Yale. The impact she has on her team is significant, as she sits among national leaders alongside players like Caroline Harvey and Abbey Murphy in her net xG markers. Gilkyson is a sleeper to watch.
Finds open ice well and continues to show productive growth at Clarkson. She is dangerous in close. Very strong on the dot as one of ECAC Hockey's top players in face-off categories. Consistently producing is the next step.
Has never quite reached her potential in the NCAA, but Van Gelder continues to play a positive possession game at Cornell and should get a good look in the PWHL. Has learned to be responsible in the two-way game on a defensively conscious Cornell program.
The 5-foot-10 left shot defender is capable of playing on her off side and will be a top pairing blueliner with Clarkson after transferring from Mercyhurst. She's motivated to be a pro and you can see it in her process.
More of a blue collar player, but this season it's paid off in production alongside top goal scorer Kahlen Lamache. She puts in a lot of thankless work, and it would not be surprising to see her to 10-15 picks higher. She's a player whose habits will pay off in this league.
Having her best offensive campaign after missing significant time for injury. Looked good this summer with USA's Collegiate Select team. Will rise in the draft if she produces consistently in the second half.
Creative and a good finisher, Christian is a good skater who plays a possession game. Numbers don't tell the full story at Penn State, so teams will be watching her physical compete and what she does off the puck.
Good on ice instincts, and can play a power game. Sometimes stops her feet which won't fly in the PWHL. Certainly has the upside to step in and compete. Good analytics and in a bottom six role can probably score and add a physical presence.
An older pro, Johansson is intelligent with the puck. She's a good passer, can finish, and is responsible on both sides of the puck. Johansson could come to the PWHL and contribute in a secondary role for a few seasons, which would be another important move for Sweden's national team. She's represented Sweden at three Olympics and six World Championships.
Healey has a heavy shot, and likes to get to the net. She's been a strong competitor for Boston University leading their team in goals. On 50/50 puck battles, Healey wins far more than she loses. A strong player who could be a surprisingly strong addition to a bottom six who can contribute because she's not afraid to engage in a PWHL style.
Petford could become the first NEWHA alumni to make the PWHL. She's got good hands and sees the ice well. Still hard to predict her ceiling but her progression with Colgate has shown she's yet to hit the top of her evolution as she continues to get better against better players.
After transferring to Quinnipiac last season, Frenette's game has continued in an upward trajectory. Better to judge her draft status by where she ends in March rather than what she's doing now as new layers to her game continue to unfold.
Great numbers and consistent producer for Clarkson. There are some areas for improvement in her game, but with expansion, she could fight her way onto a roster, or go to Europe for a season.
Already PWHL eligible having previously declared, Karjalainen made a major statement this season by rejoining Finland's national team and earning an Olympic roster spot. She has North American experience in the NCAA, and as a bottom pair blueliner could be a boost to blueline depth.
The Brown captain just keeps working, and as proven in past PWHL Drafts, sometimes relentless effort, coachability, and consistency pay off more in depth roles in the league than big numbers. Don't count out McDadi.
One of the better shots in the draft, but the jump from U Sports to the PWHL has been too much for almost every player to attempt the move. Canada needs to find a way to support U Sports hockey and add development opportunities for those who want to pursue the PWHL. Drapeau will at worst get a tryout. She is a true finisher, but translating that to a league with less time, less space, better shot blocking, and better goaltending is the challenge.
Sometimes there's a player whose numbers don't exactly match their impact. Stewart is one of those players. She's been a leader for Colgate, and could find her way into the PWHL.
A good distributor of the puck, Messier is a highly intelligent player who finds ways to continue. She skates well, but the biggest knock is that she can get knocked off pucks physically and needs to get stronger. Great shot blocker who will likely find her way in this league due to her hockey IQ.
Good size at 5-foot-11, Josifovic is having a career year offensively as UConn's captain. With both UConn picks to the PWHL last season being cut in camp and made reserves, there's an uphill battle here from a program perspective to have players prepared, but Josifovic herself has improved each season, and this year is outperforming the players who were supposed to carry UConn's offense.
Does a lot more than score. Kuoppala could step into a bottom six role and be a welcomed and experienced addition. She previously declared and could be a free agent target if she's interested in coming to North America again after playing her NCAA hockey at Maine.
Trivia. What player has the highest time on ice average in NCAA hockey this season? It's Cristina Cavaliere. Has shown year over year improvement. As depth, could provide stability.
Former Canadian U-18 national team member and Wisconsin captain, word is Pettet is considering declaring for the draft. She's played for Djurgardens in the SDHL for four seasons, including multiple as team captain. A respected two-way player, if she does declare, Pettet should climb inside the draft as she's a veteran teams know can contribute. Size is her only downfall, but she has played in the tough WCHA, and full contact SDHL, and thrived in both.
She's produced in the DFEL, EWHL, SDHL, NCAA, and PHF. This year, Reyes experience was tapped with Italy's Olympic roster where she looked solid. She's thrown her name into the PWHL list before, so she could take the free agency route. For teams looking for veteran depth, Reyes is a perfect option.
Need an experienced bottom pair blueliner? Erica Reider, 29, will be an older player in this draft, but she comes with five seasons of SDHL experience, and was twice an All-Canadian finishing her university career captaining Manitoba in U Sports hockey.
Consistent producer for Princeton no matter who she's played alongside the last three seasons. While Princeton's big names may get the credit, O'Leary has quietly produced.
Consistency is key to Otremba's game. She's been one of Minneota State's top producers in four consecutive seasons. It's a hard working program that's sent several depth players to the league.
After three seasons at Vermont, Beecher is having a career year with Clarkson. Good playmaker, but might need a year in Europe to prove offensive growth wasn't from a strong program.
Analytically strong, Boucher has more than doubled her best points output this season. Teams may want to see her replicate that success in Europe for a season.
One of Penn State's top blueliners, Stecker is consistent, makes a good first pass, never shies from physicality, and has consistently produced. Don't overlook her because she's not as flashy as others.
Former Canadian U-18 national teamer has never found her stride offensively at the NCAA level, but she's still a valuable player and might take on a checking line role successfully.
Very slick with the puck, a good playmaker, and finds her space on the ice well. On the small side, but all she's done at the collegiate level, and now in the SDHL is produce.
Long time German national team member could step into a depth checking line role. As currently regulars get elevated, teams will be looking for players who have competed with and against the best, and Nix is a name that fits that mold.
After a fantastic NCAA career, brick is playing well in the SDHL this season. She's growing as a player and getting used to the physicality. Watch for Brick to get a long look in the PWHL.
Former NCAA Goaltender of the Year took a season off after a stellar career with Clarkson before returning to Boston University. It didn't go exactly as planned, but her pedigree is too good not to get a shot in the PWHL as a backup.
Physical, with some offensive upside. The former Merrimack captain should get consideration for a bottom pair role, and given some opportunities, could develop into a long term player in this league.
A 200-foot player who . Internationally with Germany, she has found ways to compete and impact her nation positively. Could spend a season dominating in Europe, but needs to continue elevating her game. Work ethic and attention to detail should make the Welcke sisters solid depth.
Alongside twin sister Luisa, the Welcke's are two-way energy players who find ways to contribute that don't always involve the scoresheet. Might need a year in Europe, but she looks capable of playing a checking line role in the PWHL now.