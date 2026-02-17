2026 PWHL Draft Rankings: Top 85

Hiirikoski looked renewed this season. She was herself, the stable, puck moving, highly intelligent defender she'd been for decades. Her Olympics however, ended with injury and a pending surgery. She's a lock for the Hall of Fame as the most decorated defender in the history of women's hockey. Even in a secondary role, Hiirikoski is a blueline upgrade on any PWHL team, but it's more likely she still falls into a top four role even if it's only for a season or two. Will she declare? Or is Hiirikoski's career at a close? She's protected the answer to these questions even from her own teammates.