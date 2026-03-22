Montreal Wins U Sports National Championship After Entering Tournament As Lowest Seed

The University of Montreal Carabins overcame all odds beating the top two seeds in the U Sports National Championships to claim a title, the program's first since 2016, and third all-time.
The University of Montreal Carabins women's hockey team are U Sports national champions.
Montreal entered the national tournament in Elmira, Ontario as the last seed ranked 8th. They upset the #1, #4, and #2 seed teams en route to a championship, culminating by beating the Concordia Stingers 5-2 in the championship game.
Throughout the season, Concordia beat Montreal in 10 consecutive meetings, but it was Montreal who walked away with the national title winning their 11th meeting of the year. To get to the final Montreal upset #1 seed British Columbia in a shootout, followed by a 5-1 win over #4 seed New Brunswick, who won the U Sports bronze medal.
Only 13 seconds into the game, Audrey-Anne Veillette pounced on a misplayed puck by Concordia Stingers netminder Jordyn Verbeek to give Montreal the lead.
In the final minutes of the first period, Audrey Clavette scored with 1:07 remaining for Concordia, followed by a go-ahead goal for Concordia by Emilie Lavoie.
After Concordia continued to pressure early in the second period, Ann-Sophie Bedard knotted the game at 2-2 evening the game for Montreal.
Afer both teams traded chances in the third, Jade Picard fired a shot from the point that made its way through traffic beating Verbeek to give Montreal a 3-2 lead with only 4:32 remaining in the game.
With time winding down, the Stingers pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker, Catherine Proulx and Laurie-Anne Ethier scored 30 seconds apart to put the game on ice for Montreal.
Netminder Maude Desroche was spectacular between the pipes for Montreal making 40 saves for the Carabins in the win. Desroches was named tournament MVP for her performance.
It was the Carabins' first national title since 2016, and third in program history as the team also won the U USports championship in 2013. The last time Montreal won a title their roster included Montreal Victoire forwards Catherine Dubois and Alexandra Labelle, as well as French national team captain Lore Baudrit.