Murphy Breaks University of Minnesota's All-Time Goal Scoring Record

University of Minnesota senior forward Abbey Murphy scored twice for the Golden Gophers setting a new program all-time record for goals.
In a must win game after dropping game one of their WCHA first round series against St. Cloud State, Murphy scored her 140th and 141st career goals in a Minnesota uniform to lead the Gophers to a 4-1 win to even their series.
The markers also put Murphy ahead of Nadine Muzerall as Minnesota's new all-time leading goal scorer.
“We’re just so happy for her, she’s a legend," said Minnesota head coach Brad Frost. "She has been a huge part of our program for a number of years. It was fun to see her score a couple after having a few chances last night, but finishing here today."