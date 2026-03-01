Logo
Murphy Breaks University of Minnesota's All-Time Goal Scoring Record

University of Minnesota senior forward Abbey Murphy scored twice for the Golden Gophers setting a new program all-time record for goals.

Abbey Murphy now holds the mark for most goals all-time by a women's hockey player at the University of Minnesota.

In a must win game after dropping game one of their WCHA first round series against St. Cloud State, Murphy scored her 140th and 141st career goals in a Minnesota uniform to lead the Gophers to a 4-1 win to even their series.

The markers also put Murphy ahead of Nadine Muzerall as Minnesota's new all-time leading goal scorer.

“We’re just so happy for her, she’s a legend," said Minnesota head coach Brad Frost.  "She has been a huge part of our program for a number of years. It was fun to see her score a couple after having a few chances last night, but finishing here today."

Murphy tied the mark in her final game prior to the Olympics where she helped USA win the gold medal.

Muzerall's career mark of 139 goals stood for 25 years as she played her final games for the Gophers in 2000-01.

Murphy is in her final campaign with Minnesota and is expected to be a top five pick in the 2026 PWHL Draft.

