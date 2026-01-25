Murphy Ties University of Minnesota Program Scoring Record

Abbey Murphy tied Nadine Muzerall's all-time goal scoring mark at the University of Minnesota. She notched her 138th and 139th career goals Saturday in a 5-1 win over St. Cloud State.
Abbey Murphy scored her 35th and 36th goals of the season, and 138th and 139th of her NCAA career with the University of Minnesota tying the program goal scoring record, and helping the Gophers earn a 5-1 win over St. Cloud State at Ridder Arena.
Murphy opened the scoring in the first period on the power play, and scored her second of the game only 11 seconds into the third. The goal tied Murphy with current Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall for the all-time University of Minnesota goal scoring record.
Murphy is set to travel to Italy to represent the United States at the 2026 Olympics beginning February 5.
Minnesota also got goals from Kendra Distad, Chloe Primerano, and Tereza Plosova in Saturday's 5-1 win to cap off Minnesota's series sweep of St. Cloud that also saw Murphy score in Friday's 8-1 win.
Murphy is now riding a 10 game goal scoring streak during which she's scored 18 goals, and 29 points.