Abbey Murphy's Ridiculous Assist Has The Hockey World In Awe

Abbey Murphy set up Bella Fanale on Saturday with one of the most skilled, ridiculous assists you'll ever see.
Abbey Murphy is known for playing her own game. It's flamboyant and it's boisterous, but above all else it's skilled and fast.
She combined it all on Saturday on the University of Minnesota's second goal against Minnesota State. Darting down the left wing side, Murphy, who was recently named to USA's Olympic roster, flipped the puck into the air to herself, batted it down through the legs of a Minnesota State defender, before sending it to teammate Bella Fanale with one hand who scored.