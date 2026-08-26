NCAA Women's Hockey Power Rankings: Ohio State Enters 2026-27 With The Edge

Northeastern surprised many last year, and although they lost some key pieces to the professional ranks they're bringing back an athletic and dynamic group of young players. Stryker Zablocki was the Hockey East Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year, and she'll be joined by Swiss Olympic bronze medalist Ivana Wey up front, along with returnees Morgan Jackson, Eloise Caron, Alexandra Lalonde, and transfer Grace Sadura. They'll have two very good scoring units, and enough depth to keep the push going. In net Lisa Jonsson has been nothing short of spectacular in her two seasons with the Huskies and returnee Renna Trembecky showed she can hold her own in spot duty as well. Their blueline will be a work in progress, but Alessia Baechler and Kristina Allard are a good start.