NCAA Women's Hockey Power Rankings: Ohio State Enters 2026-27 With The Edge

We look at the Top 10 NCAA women's hockey programs heading into the 2026-27 season.
NCAA women's hockey
1. Ohio State (WCHA)
Ohio State definitely suffered losses to the PWHL, but many of their top performers last season are back. Up front they'll have a dynamic forward group including Joy Dunne, Kaia Malachino, Hilda Svensson, Sanni Vanhanen, Joceyln Amos, Jordan Baxter, Jordyn Petrie and incoming transfer Rylee Bartz. They bolstered their blueline through the portal adding Ellah Hause, where she'll join Mira Jungaker, Jenna Raunio, Leah Hicks and others. Ohio State's incoming rookies again look like they could be immediate contributors, headlined by Hayley McDonald and Ema Tothova up front. If there's one question mark for the Buckeyes, it's who will take over in net.
Returnees To Watch: Joy Dunne, Kaia Malachino, Hilda Svensson, Sanni Vanhanen, Joceyln Amos, Jordan Baxter, Mira Jungaker, Jenna Raunio
2. Wisconsin (WCHA)
It's hard to imagine Wisconsin winning without Caroline Harvey, Lacey Eden, Vivian Jungels, Laila Edwards, and Kirsten Simms, who were all first round picks in the 2026 PWHL Draft. But Wisconsin did win without all but Eden during the Olympics last year. They still have Kelly Gorbatenko, Cassie Hall, Adela Sapovalivova, Maggie Scannell and others up front, Laney Potter, Ava Murphy, and Emma Venusio on the blueline, and one of the world's top goalies, Ava McNaughton in net. And that's before their never ending stream of elite recruits, this year headlined by Rosalie Tremblay and Nela Lopusanova make their mark. They're more beatable than the last two years, but not by much.
Returnees To Watch: Kelly Gorbatenko, Cassie Hall, Adela Sapovalivova, Maggie Scannell Laney Potter, Ava Murphy, Emma Venusio, Ava McNaughton.
Wisconsin Rookies To Watch: Nela Lopusanova, Rosalie Tremblay, Haley Box, Maddy Kimbrel.
3. Minnesota (WCHA)
There's no sugar coating the loss of Abbey Murphy and defenders Nelli Laitinen and Sydney Morrow, among others. But Minnesota did well in the transfer portal adding Ashley Allard and Julia Schalin, and they have one of the most touted incoming rookies in the nation in Adrianna Milani. They'll enter for the first time in a decade without Brad Frost behind the bench, and it's a move that cost them their best recruits for next season. Minnesota's didn't lose either of their top goalies, they have a solid defensive core featuring Chloe Primerano, Molly Jordan, and Gracie Graham, and plenty of talent up front including their newcomers, and returnees like Bella Fanale, Tereza Plosova, Ava Lindsay, Sarah Paul, and others. They'll be running three deep and skilled lines up front.
Returnees To Watch: Chloe Primerano, Molly Jordan, and Gracie Graham, Bella Fanale, Tereza Plosova, Ava Lindsay, Sarah Paul, Emma Kreisz.
Minnesota Rookies To Watch: Adrianna Milani, Maddie McCullough, Rachel Piggot, Katya Sander, Sloane Hartmetz
4. Northeastern (Hockey East)
Northeastern surprised many last year, and although they lost some key pieces to the professional ranks they're bringing back an athletic and dynamic group of young players. Stryker Zablocki was the Hockey East Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year, and she'll be joined by Swiss Olympic bronze medalist Ivana Wey up front, along with returnees Morgan Jackson, Eloise Caron, Alexandra Lalonde, and transfer Grace Sadura. They'll have two very good scoring units, and enough depth to keep the push going. In net Lisa Jonsson has been nothing short of spectacular in her two seasons with the Huskies and returnee Renna Trembecky showed she can hold her own in spot duty as well. Their blueline will be a work in progress, but Alessia Baechler and Kristina Allard are a good start.
Returnees To Watch: Stryker Zablocki, Morgan Jackson, Eloise Caron, Alexandra Lalonde, Lisa Jonsson, Alessia Baechler, Kristina Allard.
Northeastern Rookies To Watch: Ivana Wey, Adela Pankova, Tess Martin
5. Quinnipiac (ECAC)
Quinnipiac has Kahlen Lamarche, the NCAA's leading goal scorer, they have NCAA Goalie of the Year top three finalist Felicia Frank, and an elite pair of blueliners in Makayla Watson and Aynsley D'Ottavio. With Ella Sennick, and incoming defender Rosalie Breton, they have an excellent top four on the blueline. Finding secondary scoring will be their biggest task, but the healthy return of Jade Barbirati and Alex Law should go a long way toward that, and transfer Isla Lindaman is looking to prove herself.
Returnees To Watch: Kahlen Lamarche, Makayla Watson, Aynsley D'Ottavio, Jade Barbirati.
Quinnipiac Rookies To Watch: Clara-Mai Van Houtte-Cachero, Rosalie Breton, Natalia Dilbone
6. Penn State (AHA)
Penn State lost the cohort that turned their program into a national contender headlined Tessa Janecke. In total the program lost six players to the PWHL Draft, but they have a dynamic group of returnees and incoming rookies. Veterans like Grace Outwater and Abby Stonehouse will drive the play up front, and they have goaltending strength in Madison Campbell and incoming rookie Morgan Stickney. Rookie forward Sofia Ismael could be one of the top scoring rookies in the nation this year.
Returnees To Watch: Abby Stonehouse, Grace Outwater, Danica Maynard, Sophie Morrow, Madison Campbell, Matilde Fantin, Mikah Keller, Nicole Hall.
7. Minnesota-Duluth (WCHA)
Minnesota-Duluth started hot last year, but had a disastrous return in the New Year. Eve Gascon is one of the best goalies on the planet, and she'll have depth behind her, and in front of her. Caitlin Kraemer and Rae Mayer will be a dynamic pair up front, but from there, it's a work in progress offensively. UMD has good recruits like Pauliina Salonen, Edit Danielsson, and Alaina Gnetz, and plenty of potential in Danielle Burgen, Madison Burr, and Josie St. Martin, any of whom could have a breakout season. Their blueline took a big hit in the offseason. Ida Karlsson and Kate Kosobud are key returnees, and rookie Tuuli Tallinen will likely have the chance to play major minutes.
Returnees To Watch: Eve Gascon, Caitlin Kraemer, Rae Mayer, Ida Karlsson, Danielle Burgen.
Minnesota-Duluth Rookies To Watch: Pauliina Salonen, Edit Danielsson, Alaina Gnetz, Tuuli Tallinen
8. Clarkson (ECAC)
Clarkson's core remains relatively intact. They, like every program, lost a few seniors, but what they're returning will be better and stronger than before. Sara Manness was the co-NCAA Rookie of the Year, and twin Kate Manness was an ECAC All-Star alongside her. Add in transfer Jessie Pellerin, second year forward Manon le Scodan, and Janelle Evans, and they have decent punch up front. Kennedy Sisson and Abby Richardson are a pair of rookies to watch at forward as well. Their blueline is strong anchored by returnees Andrea Trnkova, Keira Hurry, Manness, and Sydney Lamb, and Arianne Leblanc will be their starter in net.
Returnees To Watch: Sara Manness, Kate Manness, Manon le Scodan, Andrea Trnkova, Keira Hurry, Arianne Leblanc.
Clarkson Rookies To Watch: Kennedy Sisson, Ciara Lang, Kalia Pharand, Abby Richardson.
9. Princeton (ECAC)
Superstar Issy Wunder is gone, but what remains is pretty exciting. Mackenzie Alexander will be Canada's offensive leader up front. Scoring will be their biggest challenge, meaning Riley Sorokan, Angelina DiGirolamo, and Katherine Khramtsov really need to step up behind her. Rookies Caroline Averill and Christina Scalese could help too. Princeton's strength is build from their back out with Uma Corniea in net, who is one of the best in the nation, and a deep blueline featuring Gabrielle Kim, Rosie Klein, Megan Healy, Ellie Dimatos, and Brooklyn Nimegeers among others. They'll be a hard team to score againt.
Returnees To Watch: Mackenzie Alexander, Riley Sorokan, Uma Corniea, Gabrielle Kim, Rosie Klein, Megan Healy.
Princeton Rookies To Watch: Caroline Averill and Christina Scalese.
10. Boston College (Hockey East)
Welcoming back their top trio offensively in Ava Thomas, Maxim Tremblay, and Sammy Taber, and top defender Maddie Murphy, Boston College has a good base to build on. It wouldn't be surprising to see a player like Sage Babey take a step forward either. There are still question marks like, who will be their starter with Grace Campbell gone, which could potentially come down to rookie Avah Sedore, or who will help on the blueline, but they have good building blocks in place. There will be plenty of push from other programs to quickly steal their spot on these rankings.
Returnees To Watch: Ava Thomas, Maxim Tremblay, Sammy Taber, Maddie Murphy, Sage Babey.
Rookies To Watch: Avah Sedore, Jilian Klein, Penelope Lavoie, Sydney Semiga.
Programs To Watch
UConn, Colgate, Cornell, Minnesota State, Mercyhurst, St. Cloud State, St. Lawrence.