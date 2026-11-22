Dave Kallmann / Imagn
Nov 22, 2026 2:57 AM
Updated Nov 22, 2026 3:19 AM
Nela Lopusanova has done it again scoring another 'Michigan' lacrosse-style goal. After doing it at the U-18 World Championships in 2023 and Olympic qualifiers in 2024, Lopusanova did it as an NCAA rookie with the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday.
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