Nela Lopusanova has done it again scoring another 'Michigan' lacrosse-style goal. After doing it at the U-18 World Championships in 2023 and Olympic qualifiers in 2024, Lopusanova did it as an NCAA rookie with the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday.

Nela Lopusanova has now successfully scored a 'Michigan', lacrosse-styled goal at the U-18 World Championships, Olympic qualifiers, and NCAA. The University of Wisconsin rookie scored a 'Michigan' for the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday in a 9-1 win over Bemidji State. “She’s a special talent and certainly has got off to a fantastic start through 13 games," said Wisconsin head coach Mark Johnson. "I mean she’s just starting out, so the body of work up to this point it’s been pretty positive and pretty special." Lopusanova thrust herself into the global hockey spotlight in January of 2023 scoring a 'Michigan' as a 14-year-old at the U-18 World Championships against Sweden. The goaltender in net at the time was Felicia Frank, the 2026 ECAC Goaltender of the Year with Quinnipiac. Related stories Lopusanova scored another Michigan at the Olympic qualifiers in December 2024 in her first game with Slovakia's senior national team. She had four goals that game in Slovakia's 8-1 win over Kazakhstan. Now 18, Lopusanova leads the NCAA with 28 points, including 14 goals in 13 games this sesaon.