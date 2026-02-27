Rookies Headline ECAC's 2025-26 Women's Hockey All-Star Teams

ECAC Hockey named their women's hockey First, Second, and Third Team All-Stars. Their first team saw a unique inclusion of a trio of rookies who playing starring roles at the NCAA level this season.
ECAC named their 2025-26 women's hockey All-Star teams this week recognizing 15 of the conference's top players.
Leading the way for the ECAC's First Team All-Stars were forwards Issy Wunder (Princeton), Sara Manness (Clarkson), and Kahlen Lamarche (Quinnipiac).
Lamarche and Manness both finished the regular season in the top 10 in national scoring with Lamarche sitting second in goal scoring with 35 goals, trailing only Minnesota's Abbey Murphy by a single goal.
ECAC's First Team was unique in that it featured a trio of rookie players including Clarkson's Sara Manness and Kate Manness, and Yale's Molly Boyle. All three were named to the ECAC's All-Rookie team earlier this week.
Rounding out the First Team was Swedish netminder Felicia Frank who played for Quinnipiac this season leading the nation in games played. She recorded nine shutouts and posted a sparkling 1.39 GAA and .945 save percentage in 34 appearances.
The ECAC Second Team saw Yale forwards and PWHL Draft prospects Jordan Ray and Carina DiAntonio recognized, along with Princeton forward Mackenzie Alexander. All three finished in the top 20 in national scoring this season. On the blueline, Cornell's Piper Grober and Quinnipiac's Makayla Watson were Second Team All-Stars, while Princeton's Uma Corniea rounded out the group in net.
Finally, the ECAC Third Team All-Stars were almost entirely seniors who will enter the PWHL Draft in forwards Jade Iginla (Brown), Elyssa Biederman (Colgate), Sena Catterall (Clarkson), and defenders Grace Dwyer (Cornell) and Gracie Gilkyson (Yale). Netminder Annelies Bergmann has another season of NCAA eligibility where she'll return as one of the top netminders in the nation for Cornell.