Six U Sports Players Who Could Have A PWHL Future

This season eight former U Sports players opened the season in the PWHL. It's a list that includes five members of the Montreal Victoire such as Jade Downie-Landry, Catherine Dubois, Alexandra Labelle, Kelly-Ann Nadeau, and Kaitlin Willoughy. Other U Sports alumni in the PWHL include Emmy Fecteau (New York Sirens), Kendra Woodland (Ottawa Charge), and Rylind MacKinnon (Boston Fleet).

Each year however, many U Sports players are declaring for the PWHL draft, while others head to Europe to continue their playing careers. At the 2025 PWHL Draft, University of British Columbia forward Chanreet Bassi was chosen by the Vancouver Goldeneyes, but she was ultimately released and was not offered a reserve contract. Another U Sports alumni, Emma Bergesen was signed this offseason by the Ottawa Charge, but was eventually released following their training camp.

U Sports will need to find ways to expose their players to PWHL scouts, perhaps involving an All-Star or Top Prospects event, as most PWHL teams are not devoting resources to scouting the league, similar to the approach PWHL teams take with teams in NEWHA or other bottom tier NCAA programs. There will always be diamonds in the rough, but U Sports will need to get creative in the coming seasons to market their top players beyond their own circle.

The jump from U Sports to the PWHL remains large with the bulk of the league's talent pool coming from the stronger NCAA conferences. There are however, a handful of U Sports athletes who could challenge for roster spots in the PWHL in the coming seasons.

1. Grace Elliott (University of British Columbia)

Elliott is the reigning U Sports Player of the Year, and is again leading the nation in scoring. The 6-foot-2 forward has a unique skill set that should allow her the opportunity to get a long look from PWHL teams in the draft, or as a free agent. She could become an impact player in the league if she's supported properly.

2. Gabrielle Santerre (Bishop's University)

Had interest from many of the NCAA's top programs. Instead she came to Bishop's University, was named the U Sports Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year in 2024, and then led Bishop's to a national title in 2025. She's still got a few seasons ahead of her, but Santerre is a player to watch.

3. Emilie Lussier (Concordia University)

One of the few players who could step directly into the PWHL, Lussier skates well, and has consistently produced at every level. She still has at least one season remaining in U Sports hockey, but has the skill set, and has developed the secondary attributes that she'll need to go pro.

4. Abby Lunney (Nipissing University)

One of the top players in U Sports hockey, Lunney is a better skater than most in this loop, and is dangerous around the net. She distributes the puck well and had plenty of NCAA options, but chose to stay in Canada where she now captains Nipissing.

5. JessyMaude Drapeau (Concordia University)

The veteran leader of Concordia will look to follow in the footsteps of fellow Concordia alumni Emmy Fecteau. Like Fecteau however, she'll fight for ice in a depth role if she can crack a team. Drapeau and her Concordia teammates come from a program that builds intangibles as much as anything, and that's always valued.

6. Emilie Lavoie (Concordia University)

A versatile player who has been deployed on Concordia's blueline recently, but she can also produce as a high end scorer up front in U Sports hockey.

Honourable Mention:

Jaylyn Morris (University of British Columbia), Vanessa Schaefer (University of British Columbia), Grace Beer (Dalhouise University), Katelyn Scott (University of New Brunswick), Erica Plourde (University of Moncton).