"The Pressure Is Real Here At Minnesota" For Women's Hockey Program To Win A National Title

"The pressure is real here at Minnesota," said May. "We don't shy away from it. We don't hide from it. I would actually say we embrace it. The players that we recruit to come here, oare players that want it. The staff that that I've surrounded myself with are people who uh who want it as well. And trust me, we're dying to get a national championship back here as much as our fan base is and everyone else that that loves our program is as well."