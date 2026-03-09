UBC Thunderbirds Win Canada West Title, Set For Return Trip To U Sports National Championships

"This group is going to go down in history," said UBC head coach Graham Thomas, who was recently named the Canada West coach of the year. "It's amazing – just their composure, their confidence, their dig-in ability and their toughness. Especially this senior group, they've made it to the finals five years in a row. And We're not done yet. Nine more periods of hockey to go, but we're going to enjoy this one, especially for these seniors on home ice for the last time."