UBC Thunderbirds Win Canada West Title, Set For Return Trip To U Sports National Championships

The University of British Columbia Thunderbirds women's hockey team claimed their second consecutive Canada West title defeating Manitoba to earn their way back to the U Sports national championships.
For the second straight season and fourth time in five years, the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds won the Canada West women's hockey title sweeping the University of Manitoba Bisons in two straight games.
"This group is going to go down in history," said UBC head coach Graham Thomas, who was recently named the Canada West coach of the year. "It's amazing – just their composure, their confidence, their dig-in ability and their toughness. Especially this senior group, they've made it to the finals five years in a row. And We're not done yet. Nine more periods of hockey to go, but we're going to enjoy this one, especially for these seniors on home ice for the last time."
UBC beat Manitoba 5-1 in game one with goals from Grace Elliott, the back-to-back Canada West Player of the Year, Boston Fleet draft pick Ilona Markova, Ashton Thorpe, and Mia Bierd with two. Olympic bronze medalist Vanessa Schaefer had a pair of assists for the Thunderbirds in the win.
In game two, Cassidy Rhodes scored the only goal of the game for UBC, while Elise Hugens stopped 17 shots for the shutout.