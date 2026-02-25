Wisconsin Looks To Three-Peat As WCHA Champions As Playoffs Begin

Wisconsin is the reigning NCAA champions, and have won back-to-back WCHA Final Four titles. They'll host Bemidji State in a best 2-of-3 series. Wisconsin is set to welcome back four members of USA's Olympic gold medal winning roster including Olympic co-leading scorer, All-Star, Best Defender, and MVP Caroline Harvey, Olympic All-Star Laila Edwards, along with forward Kirsten Simms, who scored the NCAA championship tying and winning goals last year, and netminder Ava McNaughton, who is the reigning NCAA Goaltender of the Year.