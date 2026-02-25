Logo
Women's Hockey Roundtable
Powered by Roundtable
Zablocki Headlines Hockey East All-Rookie Team cover image

Zablocki Headlines Hockey East All-Rookie Team

Ian Kennedy
5h
Partner
603Members·5,442Posts
IanKennedy@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Hockey East named their 2025-26 women’s hockey All-Rookie team, headlined by Northeastern’s Stryker Zablocki and three members of Boston College.

Hockey East has named their 2025-26 women’s hockey All-Rookie team headlined by Northeastern’s Stryker Zablocki and a trio of Boston College Eagles. 

Zablocki won the Hockey East scoring crown as a rookie. She’s the first rookie to win the Hockey East scoring title since Daryl Watts in 2017-18. She finished the season with 42 points in 34 games.

Zablocki was joined on the All-Rookie team by a trio of Boston College players including Ava Thomas who actually outscored Zablocki overall with 45 points to date this season. 

Boston College forward Maxim Tremblay, a former Canadian U-18 national team member rounded out the All-Rookie forward group. 

On the blueline was Boston College’s Madelyn Murphy, who was the only defender selected.

Rounding out the All-Rookie roster were forwards Violet Carroll of Holy Cross and New Hampshire’s Nina Rossi.

Stryker ZablockiNortheastern HuskiesNCAAHockey EastAva ThomasMaxim Tremblay
College