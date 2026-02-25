Zablocki Headlines Hockey East All-Rookie Team

Hockey East has named their 2025-26 women’s hockey All-Rookie team headlined by\nNortheastern’s Stryker Zablocki and a trio of Boston College Eagles. \n\nZablocki won the Hockey East scoring crown as a rookie. She’s the first rookie\nto win the Hockey East scoring title since Daryl Watts in 2017-18. She finished\nthe season with 42 points in 34 games.\n\nZablocki was joined on the All-Rookie team by a trio of Boston College players\nincluding Ava Thomas who actually outscored Zablocki overall with 45 points to\ndate this season. \n\nBoston College forward Maxim Tremblay, a former Canadian U-18 national team\nmember rounded out the All-Rookie forward group. \n\nOn the blueline was Boston College’s Madelyn Murphy, who was the only defender\nselected.\n\nRounding out the All-Rookie roster were forwards Violet Carroll of Holy Cross\nand New Hampshire’s Nina Rossi.