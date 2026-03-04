Zablocki Named Hockey East Rookie And Player Of The Year As Conference Hands Out Major Awards

Northeastern rookie Stryker Zablocki was named the Hockey East Player of the Year and Co-Rookie of the Year as the NCAA women's hockey conference handed out their major awards.
Zablocki was named the Hockey East Player of the Year being awarded the 2026 Cammi Granato Award. A former U-18 World Championships All-Star, Zablocki was also named a Hockey East First Team All-Star and Co-Rookie of the Year.
Zablocki scored 18 goals and 42 points in 36 games this season.
The Saskatchewan product was the first rookie to lead Hockey East conference play in scoring since Daryl Watts in 2017-18.
Zablocki shared the Hockey East Rookie of the Year honor with Boston College first-year player Ava Thomas.
Holy Cross head coach Katie Lachapelle was tabbed as Hockey East Coach of the Year.
Zablocki, along with Northeastern teammates Jules Constantinople and Lily Shannon, as well as Thomas, Boston College's Madelyn Murphy, and Connecticut's Tia Chan were named Hockey East First Team All-Stars.