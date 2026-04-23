Goldeneyes Win 4-3, Fend Off Late Victoire Attack As Jaques Sets Career Point Record

Coach Idalski called a timeout after the 4-2 marker, saying post game, “[We were] just making sure we went through some of the structure, reminded them what that looks like six on five, what we wanted to execute and how we wanted to handle that. And just to, you know, for everyone to take a deep breath and relax and know that we were going to be able to figure it out down the stretch there and do what we needed to do.”