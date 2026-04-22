Vancouver Leads PWHL's Draft Order Standings, Now Favored In Caroline Harvey Sweepstakes

Regardless of who picks first and gets to select Caroline Harvey, the other non-playoff teams will all add elite talent. Beyond Harvey, the draft features Abbey Murphy, Laila Edwards, and Tessa Janecke as the projected top four. Stretching beyond that existing teams in the PWHL will be able to add players like Kirsten Simms, Lacey Eden, Nelli Laitinen, and Sydney Morrow near the top of the draft. Non-playoff teams should be able to continue adding impact players, whether it's Issy Wunder, Grace Dwyer, Petra Nieminen, Viivi Vainikka, and Andrea Brandli, among others.