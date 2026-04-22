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Vancouver Leads PWHL's Draft Order Standings, Now Favored In Caroline Harvey Sweepstakes cover image

Vancouver Leads PWHL's Draft Order Standings, Now Favored In Caroline Harvey Sweepstakes

Ian Kennedy
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The Vancouver Goldeneyes moved into the lead in the PWHL's Draft Order standings, and are that much closer to earning the right to select Caroline Harvey first overall in the 2026 PWHL Draft.

For the first time, the PWHL's Gold Plan is in full effect, and the race is one. 

For the New York Sirens, who were eliminated from playoff contention Wednesday night despite earning a 1-0 overtime win over the Toronto Sceptres however, they won't have a chance to earn draft order points as they were also eliminated from the draft order race.

New York's elimination from the fight to earn the first overall pick in the 2026 PWHL Draft came only hours after their elimination from the playoffs. It occurred via the Vancouver Goldeneyes' 4-3 win over Montreal. Vancouver's three points guaranteed New York could not finish first in draft order points due to tiebreakers.

The Goldeneyes now lead the Caroline Harvey sweepstakes with the opportunity to select the generational talent on the line. The only other team that can still earn the first overall pick is the Seattle Torrent, who were the first team eliminated from playoff contention.

Seattle earned a single draft order point in a 6-5 overtime loss to Vancouver. 

It means Seattle will now need two points or more against Montreal and Minnesota in their final two games of the PWHL season to win the first overall pick. Should Vancouver beat Minnesota in their season finale, it would likely be the final nail in Seattle's coffin.

Toronto head coach Troy Ryan post game comments from April 21

Stacked PWHL Draft Will Bring Talent To Non-Playoff Teams

Regardless of who picks first and gets to select Caroline Harvey, the other non-playoff teams will all add elite talent. Beyond Harvey, the draft features Abbey Murphy, Laila Edwards, and Tessa Janecke as the projected top four. Stretching beyond that existing teams in the PWHL will be able to add players like Kirsten Simms, Lacey Eden, Nelli Laitinen, and Sydney Morrow near the top of the draft. Non-playoff teams should be able to continue adding impact players, whether it's Issy Wunder, Grace Dwyer, Petra Nieminen, Viivi Vainikka, and Andrea Brandli, among others.

The draft has enough depth for two rounds of impact players for each team, even if a four-team expansion occurs, and two more rounds of valuable prospects.

Vancouver Goldeneyes
PWHL