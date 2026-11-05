10 Nations 10 Questions For The Women's World Championships

Finland's system has not been producing top prospects at the rate other nations including Canada, USA, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, and Czechia, among others, have managed. They still have good depth, but the Finns were relegated from the top division at the U-18 World Championships, and it wasn't a result of bad luck, it's a result of the nation ignoring the development of girls and women's hockey domestically. The Auroraliiga is one of Europe's weakest leagues, and Finnish players need to leave the country for any hope of reaching the highest levels. The state of Finnish women's hockey has never been worse, and their current national team is a collection of the best, with few reinforcements remaining outside the group.