World Championship Preview: Sweden Ready For Bigger Things

Sweden should beat Japan and Denmark in round robin play, and it's possible they beat Finland as well. In fact, given the fact they'll enter sharp having played multiple stops on the Women's Euro Hockey Tour, it's possible Sweden gives Canada a run for their money as the first team to face the perennial powerhouse following Canada's roster refresh that will see the North American juggernaut field a team without superstars like Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Natalie Spooner, and Sarah Nurse for the first time in more than a decade.